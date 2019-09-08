Easy ways to hydrate your skin at home

Dull skin, due to pollution or even dehydration, is a common problem. While several products are available in the market to make the skin condition better, there are some easy techniques you can try out at home.

Here are some.

Eat water-dense fruits

Make it a point to include plenty of fruits in your diet and see to it that they contain water. Watermelon, cucumbers, plums, peaches, are easy options and readily available.

Drink plenty of water

This need not be retold. Drinking plenty of water (eight glasses) can do wonders in making the skin look healthy.

Make a mask with olive oil and sugar

Why spend on products when you can make a natural exfoliating mask at home? Take half a cup of sugar and add two table teaspoons of olive oil. Lather it on your skin and gently scrub for a while. Then wash it off and apply moisturiser for better effects.

Oatmeal honey mask

The benefits of honey need no retelling. Oatmeal too acts as a great exfoliator. Take two teaspoons of honey, add a bit of honey. Apply this in your skin and scrub gently. Wash it off soon after.

Apply Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera works great on irritated or dry skin. Clean your face well and dab it on your face. It also helps in reducing redness and acne breakouts.