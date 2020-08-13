Count on this easy vegan smoothie for lustrous hair growth

A healthy vegan smoothie can come to your hair’s rescue. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) A healthy vegan smoothie can come to your hair’s rescue. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Are you finding it difficult to manage hair fall? Many times, lifestyle habits are to be blamed but hair fall can also be a result of lack of proper intake of nutrients in the body. Why is why, it is always advised to check whether you are consuming adequate protein in your daily diet besides supplementing it with other nutrients including zinc, selenium and iron. But is there something that you can do for fairly quicker results?

Nutrionist Lovneet Batra shared a video post on Instagram highlighting that it is necessary to have 60 grams of proteins everyday; and the intake should be 85-100 grams daily for those working out.

“Many people do not realise that having bio chin, selenium, zinc would not help if you diet is low in protein. That is the basis of hair growth. Make sure you are having 60 grams of protein. If you are working out, make sure you are having 85-100 grams of protein every day if you are facing hair fall. You need Vitamin A, C, E bio chin, zinc, selenium and iron for good hair growth,” she said.

So what can you do?

Make this easy, vegan smoothie.

Ingredients

Pumpkin – Roasted and blended

Amaranth powder

Almond powder

Chana

Amla

Method

Roast and blend pumpkin, add amaranth powder, almond powder, chana and amla.

How to have it?

Have it as your breakfast or evening drink for healthy hair, said Batra.

Would you try this home remedy?

