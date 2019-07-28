Easy tips to take care of gold jewellery during monsoon

Gold jewellery is a perfect alternative for all kinds of looks — bridal look or a festive look. cONspends quite a hefty amount on gold jewellery, it is important to take good care of them and keep them safe. Since gold jewellery tends to be prone to catching dust and dirt in a humid environment, one must take precautions to keep the precious pieces of jewellery whether polka, kundan, navratana, temple, or antique looking timeless.

Advertising

To keep those glittering ornaments in perfect shine in this damp weather, Gautam Soni, managing director, The House of MBj, suggests some easy self-care tips.

Store them in a separate box

One should store them in a separate box to make sure that it doesn’t get mixed with other accessories. Keeping the gold jewellery separately also guards the polish and avoids scratches.

Velvet pouches

Even over exposure to humidity affects the jewellery. It is advisable to carry your accessories in a separate velvet pouch that has an anti-tarnishing property. These types of bags protect your jewellery from the moisture in the air, keeping them safe for a longer period.

Advertising

Guard them from water

One must keep the jewellery away from water, since it can damage them. We often treat our rings carelessly exposing them to soap and water which leads to losing its sheen. However, simply avoiding contact with water can make the polish of the jewellery last longer. Use warm water to clean your jewellery.

Silica gel packets

Add small Silica gel packets in your jewellery boxes. Silica helps soak up any excess moisture thereby keeping your rings and chains in perfect sheen.

Keep them away from rain water

As much as you would love to flaunt these gems, refrain them from wearing out in the rain. They may go with your outfit, but the rain can ruin their beauty and dull their shine. However, if it is too late and you’re already drenched, then make sure to dry your ornaments well before storing them back into the boxes.

Just by keeping these little tips and tricks in mind, you can save yourself from some hefty damage. Gold is an investment and you would not want to lose its value. In a world where we tend to shop impulsively, it’s important to care for things we already have. So, take good care of your jewels and ornaments.