Easy tips to keep your kitchen squeaky clean

Here's how you can keep your kitchen clean. (Source: Hipcouch)

An over-used place in everyone’s home during the pandemic has been the kitchen. Which is why it is essential to keep it neat and tidy. Think of it, with all the oil and grease, the dirt and grime, the kitchen can turn from wow to whoa in a matter of hours! So here are some tips from Pankaj Poddar, co-founder, Hipcouch to maintain a spotless kitchen!

Cleaning

It is important to keep the kitchen’s cleanliness and hygiene in check. Spray the area with all-purpose cleaners and wipe it dry. Regularly cleaning the countertop and the sink helps to ease down the tedious task of maintaining the kitchen.

Waste management

Working around edible stuff can create a lot of waste (both wet and dry). It is important you have your waste management in check. The garbage can harbour alarming bacteria and offensive smells. Separate bins for dry and wet waste not only helps in disposing of the same easily but also maintain kitchen hygiene.

Empty sinks are the way to go

Make sure to keep your sinks empty and clean. That way it creates more room for rinsing off the vegetable while cooking and reduces the concern of bad odour from used utensils.

Right cleaning tools

There’s nothing more nerve-wracking than going about cleaning without the right cleaning tools. Make sure you wash the napkins regularly and store them at a place that is easily accessible. Also, do not forget to dispose of an overused napkin as the odour from it can last for days. Using kitchen napkins or rags cuts down on trash and makes you take the eco-friendly route because you can just use one rag and rinse it out when required instead of tearing off paper towels and throwing them away after one wipe.

Count on these easy hacks in the kitchen. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Count on these easy hacks in the kitchen. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Floor and wall tiles

Kitchen floors get messy in no time with food crumbs, other edible particles, dust, etc. To keep germs and insects away from your kitchen, it is important to sweep or vacuum your floor daily. Along with the floor, ensure the tiles above the counter are cleaned at regular intervals. If the tiles contain dirt on them for long durations, they can come in contact with your food, and thus affect your health.

Spill-in check

Another easy way to maintain your kitchen is to never let the spills sit. They get sticky and stinky in no time. Make sure to wipe a spill as soon as it happens to avoid dealing with a larger mess later. Depending on the food ingredient, if left unchecked for a long time, the spills can result in unremovable stains thus ruining the beauty of your kitchen.

The 2 Cs of kitchen hygiene: Clean cabinets

Always ensure you clean your cabinets regularly. Clean them by wiping down a few times. After cleaning, wipe the cabinets with a dry cloth or towel to absorb any extra moisture.

It is recommended to clean the cabinets inside out a few times every month to avoid any dust particles or stains.

Dedicated spaces

When designing the kitchen, one of the key details to look at is assigning spaces for all the appliances and equipment, boxes, vegetables, etc. It helps to store the items effortlessly and find them easily when in need. Creating zones for food storage containers, cleaning supplies, pots, and pans, and cooking utensils help in easy maintenance of the space.

