Monsoon beauty tips to keep hair and skin woes at bay

Raincoats, gumboots and umbrellas find their way into our wardrobe during the rainy season. Similarly, it is also important to switch to season-specific care routines – especially for the skin and hair. With the humidity levels high during this season, acne breakouts, dull and oily skin, clogged pores, or even excess hair fall become common.

Dr Apratim Goel, cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Cutis Skin Solution, and Tata Sky beauty expert explains the importance of changing one’s skincare and haircare routine based on the season.

Skincare

During monsoons, the humidity makes the skin look dull. In addition to this, there is also an increase in fungal infections. To curb this, one can adopt the following measures:

*To close the pores and reduce fungal infection, crush half an aspirin tablet, dilute it in cucumber water. Store it in a bottle and spray it on the skin once a day.

*For a homemade antioxidant, mix tomato pulp, aloe vera gel, and crushed pomegranate well. Apply it on the face and if needed, on the neck and shoulders. Keep it for an hour

How are you caring for your skin and hair this monsoon? (Source : Getty Images / Thinkstock) How are you caring for your skin and hair this monsoon? (Source : Getty Images / Thinkstock)

*If you have oily skin, Fuller’s Earth (multani mitti) works well. Add to it a pinch of sandalwood and lime juice to make a paste. If available, grind a sandalwood stick to make a fine powder. Apply it on the face and keep it only for 12-15 minutes

*To help with acne, empty a chamomile tea bag and grind the leaves along with turmeric and mint leaves. Mix well and apply it to the face.

*Exfoliation of the skin during monsoons is very important. For a homemade mix, use coffee and sugar on the face. If you are left with an additional mixture, add argan oil and use it on your body. Papaya pulp can also be added to the face mixture as it helps in skin whitening

*If you notice a fungal infection, use oregano oil after diluting it with olive or coconut oil in a 1:1 ratio.

Haircare

Some of the most known hair problems during monsoon are oily scalp resulting in greasy hair, severe dandruff, and itchiness. Effectively treating these issues are important and you can do the same by adopting the following:

*To reduce smelly hair, heat chamomile tea in water and mix it with an equal amount of apple cider vinegar. For fragrance, add 5-6 drops of rosemary. Apply it on the scalp and hair and leave it for 30 minutes

*To reduce frizz, use a homemade hair mask by mixing honey, banana, aloe vera and avocado and a few drops of oil. Apply the mask on the hair and scalp for 30 minutes. Wash to see best results

*To reduce hair fall, soak fenugreek seeds overnight. Grind it the next morning and mix well with coconut milk and an egg white. Apply it on the scalp and leave it for 30mins

*Dandruff is caused by a fungal infection and not a dry scalp. Therefore, avoid oiling your hair in the monsoon. Instead, to reduce dandruff, mix yoghurt with apple cider vinegar and keep it for 20 minutes

Although these recipes involve natural ingredients, it’s necessary to check if you are allergic to any, said Dr Goel. Hence, do a patch test on your hand or thighs before trying these remedies.

“It’s a myth that one should avoid using a hairdryer. In fact, it’s advised to use a hairdryer in monsoon, with the heat turned off. Allowing the hair to dry naturally leaves moisture in the hair which may lead to fungal infection,” said Dr Goel.