Reduce stretch marks with these simple remedies

Make sure you use the simple remedies available at home to lighten stretch marks. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Make sure you use the simple remedies available at home to lighten stretch marks. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Stretch marks can appear due to many physical and hormonal changes in the body, like when women deliver children, teenagers hit puberty and also in cases of sudden change in weight. One needs to note that it is not only women, men can also get stretch marks for various reasons. Despite age and gender, there are many other factors that affect the growth of stretch marks, which often develop near the chest, legs and abdomen.

While many people opt for over the counter creams, some simple lifestyle changes and home remedies can easily help one to reduce stretch marks, said dermatologist and aesthetic physician Dr Ajay Rana.

Take nutritious diet

One of the reasons why stretch marks appear is the deficiency of nutrients. Lack of nutrition in the body can make these stretch marks more visible. Therefore, it is essential to take proper diet that is rich in vitamins and protein. Include green leafy vegetables and fruits, nuts, eggs and berries in your diet to boost your skin.

Stay hydrated

Try to stay hydrated all the time to avoid forming lax skin. Drinking enough water will automatically make your skin soft; dry skin tends to form stretch marks. It is recommended that one should drink two-three litres of water regularly. Also, drinking caffeinated beverages like coffee can increase the risk of getting stretch marks. Therefore, make sure that even if you take coffee, it should be very limited.

ALSO READ | Alaya F uses this coffee scrub for soft and glowing skin; here’s how to make it

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is known for its great properties that help heal scarring of the skin. Applying coconut oil on stretch marks may reduce the appearance of the scars.

Glycolic acid

Glycolic acid-based creams and gels are considered useful for the treatment of stretch marks. These products can be used after consulting doctors and dermatologists. Glycolic acid can be applied over the area which peels away the top layer of the skin, making it smoother and tighter.

Aloe vera

Make sure you apply fresh aloe vera gel over the stretch marks and massage for 15-20 minutes. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Make sure you apply fresh aloe vera gel over the stretch marks and massage for 15-20 minutes. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Aloe Vera is a magical plant that is mostly known for its incredible healing properties. Aloe vera helps to regenerate skin tissues that help to heal the scars. You can take fresh gel from a leaf and massage it onto the affected area for around 15-20 minutes. Repeat the process twice a day for better results.

Omega 3 fatty acids

Omega 3 fatty acid is a good option when it comes to reducing stretch marks as it helps to increase elasticity in the skin. Foods like chia seeds, walnuts and flax seeds can be taken.

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is a useful remedy to reduce any kind of scars and treat stretch marks as well. Its anti-inflammatory and healing properties work as a wonder to fade away stretch marks to a great extent.

ALSO READ | Losing hair in monsoon? Try this easy homemade shampoo for growth

Olive oil

One of the best and easily available oils that can be used for reducing stretch marks is olive oil. It is rich in vitamin E and its magnificent skin-nourishing agent helps to fade away the scars easily.

Vitamin C

Up your vitamin C intake. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Up your vitamin C intake. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Vitamin C is really helpful in treating the stretch marks as it helps to boost collagen. Collagen plays an important role in keeping the skin tight and elastic. Fruits that are rich in vitamin C such as oranges should be taken regularly.

Besides, treatments like fractional laser therapy is an advanced procedure which can help reduce stretch marks. In this process, the skin is resurfaced as well as neocollagenesis (process of making more collagen) happens at the dermal layers. Lasers like Co2 or Er glass give excellent remodelling of the stretch marks.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd