Count on these easy tips when buying diamond jewellery

When it comes to shopping for jewellery, people often get scared of fraud and stop short. If you are one of those reluctant shoppers, Bhuvan Goel, owner, S.ka Diamonds has some advice. To make it an easy experience, here are a few guidelines to prevent fraud and bag a good deal when buying diamond jewellery.

Authenticity and purity

An easy way to check the authenticity and purity of jewellery is to look for the BIS hallmark, where the logo indicates that the piece is pure and verified by a licensed laboratory. Also, at the time of shopping, make sure to check the weight, price for the particular day, before making the purchase.

Fix your budget

The ideal way to shop for jewellery is to first decide what you want to buy and then fix a budget for it. This makes your shopping easier and more viable.

Keep in mind the four Cs

Apart from this, experts have coined four Cs — Carat, Colour, Clarity, and Cut that are often used to check the purity and authenticity of the product. You can use these to be a smart buyer.

Colour

There is a very subtle difference in diamond colours and you can easily select as per your choice. It all depends on your taste and budget. Generally, people pick a stone with a purer white colour (Grades D-F).

Cut

The cut of diamonds comprises depth, width, and facets. It is a means via which light shines through and is reflected off the diamond. Apart from certification, an easy way to check a diamond is if you see a prism of colours when the light passes through it. Be sure of the quality before you buy a diamond.

Clarity

It refers to the imperfections and blemishes that are naturally caused to the diamond either externally or internally. These flaws are visible only under a microscope and lead to the grading of diamonds as VS1 and VS2. While a flawless diamond is a dream, their grades are the mark that can help you decide which one to buy keeping the rate and choice in mind.

Carat

Pay due attention to the carat while buying a diamond. It refers to the weight and determines the price too. Remember that polishing results in loss of weight (carat), so keep a close check on it at the time to purchase, after all, value for money is important.

Buy from a certified seller

Always go for certified sellers. In most cases, it is advisable to look for brands, as they are certified and provide you with certificate and purity tags as well. When it comes to online platforms, go for certified brands and never compromise for a matter of a few pennies. After all, jewellery is a wise investment that can give you good returns, only when bought from a certified seller.

