Count on these easy DIY tips to get rid of blackheads

Blackheads are small bumps that appear on your skin due to clogged hair follicles. These make the surface of the skin look dark and patchy. While there are treatments to get rid of this common skin problem, why not try some easy DIY home remedies first. If you would like to amp up your skincare game this weekend, we have a few simple tips and tricks that might help you.

However, one of the simplest ways to keep the skin healthy is to wash your face right after waking up in the morning. This helps remove oil buildup. You can use a gentle cleanser that doesn’t make your skin red or irritated. Additionally, you can:

*Use besan flour with rose water and massage it onto the skin. Let it stay for a few minutes and then rinse.

*Take a towel. Dip it in lukewarm water and apply to the skin for a minute. It will soften the skin and the blackheads will come out easily.

*Use oatmeal scrub. How to make it?

Ingredients

Yogurt

Oatmeal

Few drops of lemon juice

Method

The reason oats is preferred so much is because it is believed to soak up the excess oil from the face. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The reason oats is preferred so much is because it is believed to soak up the excess oil from the face. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

*Mix all the ingredients together and scrub it on the skin for a minute. Let it stay for five minutes and then wash with cold water.

