Simple remedies to take care of your hair while at home

With most of us at home these days, we have more time on our hands to take care of ourselves. So it a good idea to do things we often end up overlooking considering our busy schedules. Suggesting that self-care is the need of the hour, Dr Apoorva Shah, founder, RichFeel shares some simple home remedies for healthy and lustrous hair.

Massages

Oil nourishment

Your quarantine hair care programme needs to have specific focus on hydration, lubrication, and should aim to renew the oil and moisture content in the hair. Pamper your hair and scalp with an oil massage before going for a wash. You can regain the strength and shine of your hair by massaging it with warm oil.

Rose water

A rose water scalp massage works wonders if you have dry hair.

Natural hair masks

*Everybody has coconut oil, honey and lemon at home. They are great to naturally condition your hair and also reduce hair fall. They also moisturize the scalp and reduce dandruff. Mix some drops of lemon juice with coconut oil and honey and apply to your hair as a mask. Once it dries, rinse with water.

*Mixture of multani mitti, amla, and shikakai works wonders for oily hair. Shampoo after about 40 minutes. Peppermint (pudhina) oil is another option available at home. It has a cooling effect, and is also ideal for hair conditioning. It also removes dandruff and lice.

*If you have olive oil and honey at home, mix it with rice-papaya mash and apply for an hour before shampoo. You can also take edible oil and honey in 1:1 ratio. Mix, apply, let it rest for 20 minutes and finally rinse with cold water. It makes the hair lustrous and smooth.

*If you have dry hair, then bananas are an excellent home remedy. Bananas have minerals and nutrients which will help battle dry, dyed, and permed hair woes.

Water and food intake

Water is the most important fuel for your hair as it requires moisture. Increase your water intake, especially during this quarantine time. Lots of water, fresh fruits and vegetables, protein-rich and zinc-rich diet are some steps to follow to take care of your hair.

Lastly, oiling, shampooing and conditioning is a must as this three-step mantra is most important. It is a tried, tested, and a trusted technique in hair care regime. Conditioning is one hair care routine step which is skipped way too often, and is perhaps the most crucial one.

