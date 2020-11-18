Check out these easy tips for a long-lasting makeup look

Here are some easy tips to make sure your makeup stays on point. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

While we do not step out of the house without our masks, we also do not step out without applying some makeup. But with more than half of our faces covered by masks, the makeup, at times, smudges — which makes our face looks dull. To help you manage the same, Priya Sureka, makeup head at Enrich Salons lists down some tips and tricks to make your look sweat-proof and long-lasting.

Check them out below:

Blot excess oil away

If you want your makeup to stay put, the first step should be to blot away excess moisture and oil with a blotting paper. Prep and prime your skin well, according to your skin type. Always carry blotting paper with yourself to dab off any excess oil.

Avoid liquid foundations

If you have any discolourations on your back, neck or shoulders, use a little corrector to conceal them before applying some setting powder. But, opt for powder foundations as opposed to liquid or cream as they have lower oil content and also help absorb sweat without making it look caked up and oily. Go for a foundation with medium to full coverage as per your skin type.

Use waterproof products

Always use waterproof liners and mascaras. You don’t want the heat during the day to ruin your look. You can take inspiration from your outfit and wear neon eyeliners to oomph up your look.

Do not forget highlighters

Be ready with a highlighter to accentuate your look, (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Be ready with a highlighter to accentuate your look, (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Brush some highlighter on your cheekbones, shoulder, and collarbone. It looks amazing when you twirl and the light hits the highlighted points.

Set your makeup

Always finish with setting spray or face mist. This helps in holding the makeup in place and creates a protective layer that makes it last longer, too.

Go for fuss-free hairstyles

Box braids, Dutch braids are some of the most trending hairstyles. Avoid keeping your hair open as it could lead to sweat.

Aftercare is a must for your skin and hair. Always cleanse your skin and hair before going to sleep to avoid any nasty breakouts the next day.

