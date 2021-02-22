scorecardresearch
Monday, February 22, 2021
This easy home remedy will help you lighten dark underarms

This simple DIY remedy works wonders! But first, make sure to do a patch test

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 22, 2021 6:20:33 pm
Here's how to lighten the underarm skin. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Home remedies, most of which can be prepared in a jiffy, always come in handy when it is about treating skin, hair and body care issues. If you are a fan of home remedies and DIY scrubs, then you may like what we have in stote for you today.

This easy DIY is perfect to lighten dark underarms. Yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani shared this easy remedy.

Take a look at her video below:

Ingredients

2 tsp – Baking soda
2 tsp – Lemon juice
2 tsp – Organic cane sugar

Method

Mix till all the bubbles disappear. Apply on the underarms. Keep for 10 minutes and wash off.

Pro tip

*Make sure that the consistency is runny and not granular as it can hurt otherwise, mentioned Parwani.

How does the combo work?

The combination is known to help remove dead skin cells. “This helps to cleanse, exfoliate and detoxify,” said Parwani.

Contra-indications

*Do not do it right after waxing or shaving.
*It is a good idea to do a patch test first by applying baking soda on a small area of the skin. If there is any irritation or redness, discontinue use.

