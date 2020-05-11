Count on these easy home hacks to clean your gold jewellery

Make sure your gold jewellery lasts long with these easy hacks. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Make sure your gold jewellery lasts long with these easy hacks. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

When was the last time you took out time from your schedule and cleaned your jewellery? Gold jewellery, though lasts long, tends to lose its shine due to wear and tear. Which is why it is important to clean it at regular intervals. Since getting it polished at a jewellery store may not be possible immediately under the current circumstances, here are some ways to restore their shine from the comfort of your home, suggests Saurabh A Khandwal, director, Dhanvi Diamonds.

Soap and water method

Take clean water in a bowl and add a dash of liquid soap to it. Give it a gentle stir and let your gold jewellery soak in it. After 15 minutes, use a soft-bristled brush or toothbrush to clean the jewellery. Be gentle with your cleaning, and use a soft cloth to completely dry out the piece.

Boiling water method

Place your gold jewellery in a large bowl and gently add boiling water over it. Make sure the piece is completely immersed in water. Doing so will help remove oil, dirt and grime. Leave the jewellery piece in hot water until it cools down to room temperature. Then, gently scrub with a soft brush or cotton cloth.

Toothpaste method

Grab a soft toothbrush and a tube of toothpaste and gently scrub the jewellery piece to remove dirt and dust. Alternatively, you can also use a soft cloth and rub away oil and dirt. It is suggested to avoid this method for embedded pieces.

Is it advisable to clean gold jewellery with alcohol?

According to experts, you can use it much like the soap and water method. All you need to do is drop the gold jewellery into the alcohol solution and let it soak for a few minutes. It will kill bacteria and dust, suggests Khandwal.

Useful tips

*Never clean gold pieces over an open drain. It might happen that you drop the item down the drainage and lose it forever.

*Always be gentle while cleaning jewellery. If you scrub the jewellery too hard, it can become tarnished or scratched.

*Gold jewellery with gemstone setting requires greater care and finesse.

*When in doubt, take gold jewellery for professional cleaning. This practice will help keep your pieces sparkling and also increase its lifespan.

