Follow these easy tips for your last minute festive décor needs

It’s the festive season in the country and as you gear up for a gala time with friends and family, it’s time to add a hint of glamour to your home. If you are unsure of how to begin, here are some quick tips to help you in the last minute this festive season, courtesy Raghav Gupta, Director of eCommerce at The Rug Republic.

Also Read | Easy home décor ideas for the festive season

“You would want your friends and families to see your swanky décor and appreciate the effort you have taken to transform your abode into a stunning space. If you haven’t done it already, it’s never too late to give your home the makeover it needs,” said Gupta.

Go for the long haul

Settle on things that last beyond the festive season. Rather than extremely thematic and perishable decor, go for printed pillows or a new dhurrie that brighten up your room and don’t need to be removed right after the festive season. Use biodegradable stuff like flowers to add that extra celebratory touch.

Don’t play safe

Throws are a great way to dress up your sofa without having to change it. Go for a loud one that commands the setting for maximum impact.

Are you looking for eco-friendly decor options? (Representative image/Pexels) Are you looking for eco-friendly decor options? (Representative image/Pexels)

Add the X factor

Accessorise! This will always remain the golden mantra. Add some poufs or benches – not only will this add a chic factor but also serves as extra seats for those card parties.

Also Read | How to design a home that boosts your well-being

Let there be lights

Advertisement

This might be a great time to play around with the lighting of your house. Switch out traditional bulbs for smart lights and unlock a world of possibilities, from dimly lit romantic settings to bright reds and blues for when the dancing goes on all night.

Don’t be shy

Change around your art, or add it if you’ve been waiting for the right time. “Decor during the festive season doesn’t need to be about opulence, but rather a fresh vibe. Wall art goes a long way in how a room feels. The only tip – go big and go crazy with it!” mentioned Gupta.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!