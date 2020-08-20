Count on these easy hairstyles to glam up your look

How about these hairstyles to lend that extra oomph? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) How about these hairstyles to lend that extra oomph? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

It’s time to jazz up your dull day with a beautiful hairstyle if you have been bored of your daily look. Even when staying home, you can add that little extra to your look and try something new. Whether you have an urge to keep your hair open or just in dire need of tying it up, celebrity hairstylist and expert on Tata Sky Beauty, Hiral Bhatia shares easy hairstyles that you can try.

Messy braid

Messy braid or Dutch side braid is perfect for those with curly hair. It is also called a reverse or inside-out braid. To create this style, one must braid their hair just like a French braid, but in reverse. Instead of crossing the sections over, as in a French braid, your cross them under. From the front, it looks pretty simple. The loose pieces along the hairline also soften the look.

Braided up do

This style looks great on curly, wavy, or straight hair. Braided up dos are a rage during wedding seasons. This style can be casual and messy, or you can do a neater and tighter braid for your virtual meetings. By twisting the braided up do, you can create a gorgeous side bun or the usual low bun.

Half up and half down

Of all the hair trends that are ‘in’ right now, the half-up half-down hairstyle are our favourite. They look polished and are effortless. They are perfect for a lazy hair day. They’re also versatile for any hair length or texture. Pull some hair from the front and pin them back with bobby pins. You can add pearl bobby pins and create a twist, too.

Side swept curls

There’s something elegant about big, bouncy curls. If you’re looking for a voluminous hairstyle, look no further than your curling wand. Instead of leaving your hair in curls around your face, pulling them to one side instantly creates a sophisticated effect. Side-swept curls are not only pretty but also fit for any occasion. Keeping the hair side-swept is a quick way to elevate your hairstyle for any event. Dress it up with a barrette or go accessory-free and secure it with bobby pins. Either way, this style is minimal effort for maximum payoff.

Voluminous pony

Women prefer to wear their hair in a high pony. Voluminous ponytail will make your hair from blah to beautiful without much effort. This hairstyle adds length, volume, and style without any extensions or heated styling tools. This hairstyle is best for women with thin hair. You just have to make one pony inside of the other and backcomb the upper pony. Backcombing is a popular way to add volume. Just make sure you have the correct brush.

