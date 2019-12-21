Easy hacks to give your home a quick Christmas makeover

Go ahead and experiment with these easy home décor hacks to bring in the joyful festive vibe to your home Go ahead and experiment with these easy home décor hacks to bring in the joyful festive vibe to your home

Festivals are often the perfect occasions to host a joyous gathering with your close ones. Family dinners, get-togethers with friends, gift exchanges etc. – all these moments of togetherness are eagerly awaited every year. However, with this very excitement comes a sense of worry; to make the home look festival ready. Modern-day lifestyles and busy schedules leave limited time for impressive and fancy festive preparations.

With Christmas right around the corner, here are a few easy decor hacks by that will certainly give your home a quick Christmas makeover:

Redefining the colour scheme

Most of us associate Christmas primarily with colours like red and green. While red remains the go-to colour, new additions like a hint of grey & white or a palette of silver/gold can add a rather luxurious feel to the entire setting. One can also experiment with dusky pink along with a neutral palette of grey & white with rose gold accents to make space seem more elegant.

A Christmassy welcome

The entrance to your house i.e. the main door is the first thing your guests will notice. Let your guests feel the Christmas vibe while they knock on the main door noticing the do-it-yourself Christmas Holly or the quirky festive-themed doormat. The right use of Christmas lights or lanterns at the entrance will illuminate the doorway at night.

Rearranging the existing furniture

The idea here is to give the living room a quick visual change without much effort or expense and to make it cosier. “Rearranging the furniture will help create a comfortable space for guests depending on the type of party that is to be hosted (e.g. sit-down dinners, game night or one that involves dancing). This can also be a perfect time to upgrade the sofa and beautifying the corners of the home that are used often”, says Gita Ramanan, CEO and Co-founder of Design Cafe.

Festive cushions or sofa-covers

The quickest and effortless way to brighten up a living room for any festive season is by changing the covers of the cushions/throw pillows according to the festive theme. For Christmas, choose from the traditional colours of red, green and gold as per the overall home décor. If experimenting is an option, then opt for bright colourful covers for the sofa or cushions. This will not only give them a fresh look but also brighten the room.

Accessorize the coffee table

Add some bling to the coffee table by placing some Christmas ornaments, origami art alongside a bowl or tray filled with varieties of Christmas sweets or chocolates. One can also decorate the coffee table with a centrepiece filled with glittery Christmas figurines. Place scented candles alongside the centrepiece, which will not only add to its glamour but also help uplift the room with a pleasant scent.

The dining area

Scented candles, linen covering your table runner and mats along with a wine decanter would be a subtle yet classy way to decorate the dining area. A palette of gold and silver would be ideal for such a setting. Additionally, one can also add lights to the cabinets displaying crockery, wine collection or glassware.

Go ahead and experiment with these easy home décor hacks to bring in the joyful festive vibe to your home. After all, holiday entertainment time is ideal for giving your guests a feel of design aesthetics. Happy decorating!

