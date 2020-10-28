An easy guide to select the perfect toner as per your skin type

Choosing the right skin toner for yourself isn't an easy task; that is exactly why we are here to help you. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

If you know the basics of skincare, you would probably know the CTM routine which stands for — cleansing, toning and moisturising. It is an easy three-step routine that must be followed on an everyday basis, but many of us only tend to follow the ‘cleaning’ and ‘moisturising’ bits, conveniently forgetting about the second step i.e toning.

Dolly Kumar, founder at Cosmic Nutracos shares that toning, however, does a lot more than one can think of. “A skin toner is known by many names – astringent, clarifier, or freshener. And why not? There is so much that this versatile product does. It cleans, refreshes, smoothens, controls oil and moisturizes the face,” she says.

But choosing the right skin toner for yourself isn’t always an easy task, and that is exactly why we are here to help you add one to your routine. Read on to know which toner works for your skin type.

If you are someone who has dry skin, make sure you steer clear from alcohol-based toners.

The first step to buying an effective toner is understanding your skin type — whether it is oily, dry, sensitive, or a combination.

“If your skin is prone to cracking, peeling, irritation, redness, dry patches, or itchiness, you probably have dry skin. If your skin is shiny and leaves significant oil residue when wiped with a tissue, you may have oily skin. And, if you have an oily T-zone it may indicate combination skin,” she explains.

The perfect toner for every skin type

If you are someone who has dry skin, make sure you steer clear of alcohol-based toners. Always choose a hydrating toner enriched with cucumber extracts or one which has a cream base. “If you have oily skin, choose a toner which doesn’t feel heavy or stick to your skin. Choose a refreshing and gentle toner that contains oil-free ingredients,” she says adding that those who have sensitive skin should incorporate toners enriched with ingredients like salicylic acid in their routine and stay away from the ones which have SLS or parabens.

“If your skin is acne-prone, choose an alcohol-free toner with alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) which can gently also exfoliate your skin,” says Kumar. It will leave your skin clean and glowing without causing flaking. A mild tingling sensation for a few seconds will indicate shat it has just the right pH level, which is slightly acidic. This acidic quality is gentle, even for sensitive skin. “Even though salicylic acid is recommended in a facial toner for acne-prone skin, this ingredient can be harsh and irritating for sensitive skin,” points our Kumar.

Once you have bought the perfect toner for yourself, follow this easy skincare routine. You can also follow this simple morning routine that can help you get flawless skin in no time

