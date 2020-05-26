This French manicure hack with a Band-Aid can beat the salon

French manicure looks professional and classy, without a shadow of a doubt. (Photo: Getty) French manicure looks professional and classy, without a shadow of a doubt. (Photo: Getty)

Are you also missing a relaxing manicure session at the salon? Because no matter what, nothing beats freshly manicured and painted nails. And the simple French manicure is always the best. After all, it is a classic nail art which has stood the test of time. So say goodbye to chipped nail paint as we are back with yet another hack that will help you get French manicured nails right at home!

Check out the TikTok hack below:

Steps

*Take a Band-Aid and apply it vertically on your nails. But leave some space at the edge and apply white nail polish there (as shown in the video above).

*Once it has dried, take off the Band-Aid and repeat the process with other nails. Once the white nail coat dries, ensure to seal the deal with a clear nail polish. Apply two thin coats and call it a day!

Try these nail polish hacks to achieve optimum results!

However, before you begin ensure your hands are manicured. Here’s an in-depth guide that will help you. If you want a pop of colour, switch your white nail polish for a brighter shade.

Enjoy nail art? Here’s what you can read: Kylie Jenner gives us the ultimate nail goals

Are you going to try this hack?

