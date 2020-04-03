Can’t visit the parlour? Refresh your skin with this 5-step facial routine

Natural homemade facial masks will come to your rescue in no time. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Natural homemade facial masks will come to your rescue in no time. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

With work from home being the norm these days, we end up spending hours sitting in front of the computers — making presentations, writing notes and attending e-meetings. And when we finally wrap up our work, we switch to watching our favourite series, either on our laptops or on TV. This constant exposure to blue light from digital devices not only harms our eyes, but also our skin. Wonder how? Read all about it here.

READ| Immersing your face in a bowl full of ice could amp up your beauty routine; here’s why

In such a scenario, it becomes extremely important that you take care of your health, and also your skin. To help you do exactly that, we have put together a super easy facial routine which help calm down your skin and make it feel soft and supple. So just sit back and relax. We got this!

Make a paste of oats and honey, or coconut oil and sugar and apply it on your face. (Photo: Getty) Make a paste of oats and honey, or coconut oil and sugar and apply it on your face. (Photo: Getty)

Cleanse

This is the foremost step, and also an important one. Begin by taking oil that does not clog your pores. Go for olive oil, which also suits acne-prone skin. Put a few drops of the oil on a cotton pad and gently rub it across your face and neck so that it picks up a major chunk of dirt. Now opt for a gel or cream cleanser, which doesn’t strip your face of its natural oils, and wash your face. This is known as double-cleansing. It does add a few extra minutes to your routine, but is worth the time and effort.

READ| The ultimate skincare tips for your 20s

Exfoliate

This step will help you get rid of the dirt and gunk stuck in your pores. Take a warm towel and place it on your face; this will help open the pores. Now make a paste of oats and honey, or coconut oil and sugar and apply it on your face. It is always a good idea to make a face scrub at home and stay away from those available in the market especially, walnut scrub. Wondering why? Here’s the reason. After applying, scrub your face in soft circular motions. Do not forget the neck area. Now wash your face thoroughly with cold water, and once again use your warm towel and pat dry.

Massaging

Take a blob of cream and keep massaging on your face until it seeps into your skin and it starts feeling soft. Do so by dampening your palms and then applying the cream thoroughly in circular and upwards motions. This increases blood flow and releases muscle tension. Again, do not forget your neck. Do it for a good 10 minutes and use both your hands. Now simply wash with cold water.

READ| Don’t forget these skincare tips during self-isolation

Steaming

This step is important since it helps open the pores and increase the absorption power of the skin. It makes the skin moist, and is great for those prone to acne. To do this, boil some water and take it off the stove. Now lean over the vessel, and put a towel over your head in a way that the steam gets trapped. Now expose your face and neck area to this steam for the next 5-10 minutes. Every now and then, take your towel off to breathe. A little tip: you can also add a few drops of essential oils like lavender or tea tree oil, and turn your basic steaming session into a relaxing aromatherapy treatment.

Masking

Here comes our favourite step of the routine. Take a pinch of turmeric, some gram flour or besan and half a tablespoon of curd and mix it all together. Apply this mask on your face. You could also opt for a basic curd and salt paste which helps de-tan and makes the skin look brigher. Cut two slices of cucumber, apply it on your eyes and just relax! Simply finish it off with a non-alcoholic toner.

When was the last time you got a facial?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.