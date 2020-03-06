Expert tips for skin and hair care this Holi

Enjoy a safe Holi with these skin and hair tips, and some DIY ideas. (Source: File Photo) Enjoy a safe Holi with these skin and hair tips, and some DIY ideas. (Source: File Photo)

Are you all set to celebrate the festival of colours with your family and friends? While Holi is celebrated with delectable sweets, thandai, loud music, and much excitement, a common issue that many face amidst the festivities is skin and hair damage. From frizzy hair to dull skin, the harsh colours often impact our skin and hair in many ways.

“These days colours used on Holi are loaded with synthetic pigments that not only damage skin and hair but are also harmful to health. These colours can cause hair to become dull and brittle, and also damage our skin. It is important to equally care for the skin and hair,” says Pooja Nagdev, aromatherapist, cosmetologist and founder, Inatur.

Here’s a quick guide from experts on how to enjoy the festivities without worrying about your skin and hair.

Mumbai-based Dr Pallavi Sule, dermatologist and aesthetic physician, shares some quick precautions — pre and post-care for Holi.

Before playing Holi

Moisturise

Hydrate your skin with loads of moisturiser a day before Holi. A well-hydrated skin is less fragile and will not be easily damaged.

Oiling

On the previous night, apply coconut oil to your hair. On the day of Holi, apply baby oil on the body and coconut oil in your hair. Protect the lashes with a little application of baby oil and lips with lip balm. Women should preferably tie a ponytail or bun/pin it up.

Clothing

Wear full sleeves clothes so that the damage is minimal.

Nail polish

Wear polish to protect your nails.

Sunscreen

Apply sunscreen generously. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Apply sunscreen generously. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Don’t forget to wear sunscreen. The sun is harsh and the oil on your face doesn’t protect you from getting tanned as you are out in the open all day.

Water

Drink a lot of water and stay hydrated.

Skin treatments

Should you decide to play, don’t get any skin treatments — microdermabrasion, facials, waxing or threading done three-four days before Holi.

Nagdev suggests these DIY tips to make natural colours at home

Red colour

Take some dry red hibiscus flowers and grind them into a fine powder. You can also use red sandalwood. To increase the volume of the powder, you can add rice flour in equal quantity.

For wet colours, boil pomegranate peels in water. Beetroot can also be sliced, dried in sun and then powdered to get rich red colour. Beetroot-based colour is very strong so it is recommended to blend it with oats powder or white flour.

Yellow colour

You can blend turmeric powder with gram flour in a 1:2 ratio to make dry gulal. Yellow coloured flowers like marigold can be crushed and combined in water for wet colour.

Green colour

To obtain green-coloured gulal, you can use henna or mehendi powder with flour. Remember that henna soaked in water may leave slight stain on skin.

After playing Holi

After you enjoy playing Holi, removing the colours is a task. Here are some post-care tips.

*In a mug, mix lukewarm water and shower gel. Now, gently cleanse the body with this mixture using a loofah. Note that only gentle scrubbing is required. Do not over do as it may spoil the skin texture even more. Also, do not try to remove all colour at once.

*Clean the eye lashes with ear bud or a wet wipe (the lids and corners).

*Clean the ear lobes with an ear bud (the outer ear).

*A water-based make-up remover is a good option to remove makeup.

*Wash your face using mild cleansers.

*Nails can be cleansed with a nail polish remover which is not very harsh, but do not use acetone.

*Post shower, apply moisturiser to your body and hydrate lips well with a lip balm.

*Hair tends to get a little rough post Holi. Opt for a hair spa.

However, in case of severe allergic reaction to the colours — it is advisable to take the opinion of a board-certified dermatologist. Mild steroids like hydrocortisone-based creams can be applied, but post consulting a dermatologist only.

A week after Holi

Aesthetic physician, author, and founder of SkinLab, Dr Jamuna Pai suggests these tips.

*Once the colour has faded a little, you should get a facial done to hydrate and moisturise the skin. It will help undo the damage done and help you get back the non-Holi look.

*Use natural hair masks once a week before washing your hair. Aloe vera gel, curd or olive oil with an egg can be used for the same. A hair spa will also help you tame the dry rough and frizzy hair.

