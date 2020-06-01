Easy DIY masks to solve all your hair issues

Count on these easy hair masks for a beautiful mane. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Count on these easy hair masks for a beautiful mane. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Hair care is as important as skincare, but is often not given as much attention. But with the lockdown, we have some extra time on our hands, so why not invest it in some self-love (read: nourish and pamper the skin and hair). So grab some things from the kitchen cabinet and use them to say goodbye to all your hair woes.

Here are a few hair masks that can be whipped up with easily available ingredients, as suggested by Chandni Kamdar, technical trainer, John Paul Mitchell Systems India.

Dandruff

The main cause for dandruff, which can cause excessive itching, is dry scalp. The scalp needs nourishment and moisture, and the best way to manage this is a massage using this three-ingredient oil mask. For the mask, squeeze one lemon and add 4-5 tablespoons of coconut oil and a teaspoon of camphor powder and mix till the camphor dissolves. Then apply this mask on your hair focusing on your scalp, and massage it in a circular motion. After the massage, wrap your hair with a warm towel for 30 minutes and wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Limp hair

Limp hair is again a result of a dryness and under-nourishment. So get that shine back by applying a simple mask for which you need a banana, a bit of honey and tea tree oil. Mix them and apply on your scalp, working your way down to the strands. Keep this mask on for 20 minutes and wash off with a mild shampoo.

Priyanka Chopra recently shared her mother’s DIY hair hack for treating dry scalp. (Source: priyankachopra/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Oily scalp

An oily scalp can result in irritation and itching along with giving the hair a dull look. This is one of the most common hair issues during the summer months due to increased sweating. Tea tree oil has a cooling property and is great for hair. All you need to do is mix 4-6 drops of it with two tablespoons of baking soda, four tablespoons of water. The acidic quality of baking soda will help in soaking the oils and also promote hair growth.

Hair growth

This simple mask with two frugal ingredients is the best way to enhance hair growth. Take equal parts of coconut oil and cinnamon and mix them together. Apply it to your hair and leave for 30 minutes before your normal hair wash.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd