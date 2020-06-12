Easy DIY hair conditioner for a salon-like effect

The health of your hair is also dependent on your diet and activity too. (Source: File/Getty Images/Thinkstock) The health of your hair is also dependent on your diet and activity too. (Source: File/Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Homemade conditioners are inexpensive solutions made of natural ingredients, a power-pack of goodness that your hair needs. Since finding totally natural products in the market is quite a tough task, it’s time to head for DIY.

Conditioners are used to maintain a pH balance of the hair. It helps to restore essential oils and bring back the shine that gets pulled out after a wash. Making your own customised conditioner will not just save money but also ensure you are putting quality ingredients in your mane. All you need to do is some mixing with certain combinations.

Yoghurt and egg conditioner

* This conditioner adds proteins to the damaged hair, while the yoghurt balances the pH level.

* Just take one egg and mix with three tablespoon yoghurt. The yoghurt portion can change according to the length of your hair.

Aloe vera and shea butter

* Mix two tablespoon of aloe vera and one teaspoon of shea butter.

* The shea butter will add an abundance of moisture to your hair and aloe vera helps in fighting split ends.

Apple cider vinegar

* This is quite a classic remedy. It keeps the hair all shiny if you rinse it after a good wash.

* All you need to do is mix a tablespoon apple cider vinegar with one cup of water.

* It’s super easy to make. Add some essential oils like lavender, rosemary and sandalwood if you have frizzy hair.

