Count on these DIY face packs for radiant, glowing skin

Make these skincare packs easily at home. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

When it comes to skincare, it’s best to avoid chemical-laden products, and instead, go natural. Nothing can beat the magic of an ayurvedic skincare routine that has its basis rooted in the ancient Vedic culture of India, explained Kavita Khosa, founder, Purearth, and an expert on organic skincare on Tata Sky Beauty.

Let us have a look at two natural face packs that you can make at home for a chemical-free makeover.

Detox face mask

To feel rejuvenated and get glowing skin, Kavita recommends Detox Face Mask.

Ingredients

½ tsp – Turmeric

1 tsp – Neem powder

1 tsp – Moringa powder

1 tsp – Licorice powder

1 tsp – Majishtha

3 tsp – Multani mitti

1 tsp – Honey

2-3 tsp – Milk and water

Method

Mix all the ingredients and apply evenly on your face. Always remember to remove your mask once it starts to crack. Do not leave it to dry completely since it takes away the moisture from your skin.

Anti-Acne Mask

Teenagers dealing with acne should avoid chemical-laden products and start using ayurvedic solutions, says Kavita.

Make an easy face pack for your acne troubles. (Source: Pixabay) Make an easy face pack for your acne troubles. (Source: Pixabay)

Ingredients

1 tsp – Turmeric

1 tsp – Neem powder

2 tsp – Multani mitti

½ tsp – Majishtha

3-4 tsp – Milk

1tsp – Water

Method

Mix all the ingredients and apply on your face evenly. Let it stay for 10 minutes and then wipe it with a napkin dipped in warm water. For better results, use it three-four times a week.

Although these recipes involve natural ingredients, it’s necessary to check if you are allergic to any ingredient. Hence, do a patch test on your hand or thighs before trying these recipes, she suggested.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd