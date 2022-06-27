Easy, creative ideas to make your wedding an eco-friendly affair

In India, weddings are synonymous with glamorous celebrations, scrumptious spreads, extravagant décor, and a huge guest list. As such, in most cases, sustainability never makes it to the priority list, and we fail to ascertain the long-lasting impact weddings have on the environment.

But, many couples are making a conscious effort to driving a change towards sustainability by opting for an eco-friendly ceremony.

“Couples, these days, have become more conscious of their lifestyle choices. They’ve also begun to incorporate this consciousness when planning their wedding. Sustainable eco-friendly weddings are trending nowadays, and an earth-friendly theme is becoming very popular,” said Anam Zubair, associate director, Marketing – WeddingWire India, a part of The Knot Worldwide.

As such, below are some ideas that can provide inspiration to couples and families to do their bit for the environment on their big day:

Virtual guest-list

Virtual and hybrid weddings became a norm during Covid pandemic. But their success and popularity can also be attributed to factors like cost saving and sustainability. These wedding formats limit the number of guests attending the wedding physically, which in turn, reduces the carbon footprint and promotes sustainability. In addition, it increases the accessibility for international guests and gives them an opportunity to share these precious moments with their loved ones.

Minimise waste

A no-waste wedding might sound difficult, but in reality it can be a fairly simple thing. Couples and families can cut down on their carbon footprint by hiring local vendors, and buying local and in-season flowers and food. For instance, they could opt for potted plants to amp up their wedding décor, rather than going for fake ceiling with plastic tassels, or opt for family jewels or rented accessories.

Choosing a venue that prioritises sustainability

Wedding events cause enormous impact on the environment and venue lighting and arrangements are one of the biggest contributing factors to it. Therefore, by taking some small environment-conscious steps like opting for a sustainable venue can help reduce this impact. Couples can opt for an outdoor wedding space like a marriage garden. It is one of the best ways to cut down on the consumption of manmade energy. Even for night weddings, candles can be given priority over artificial lighting.

Eco-friendly invitations

To avoid the relentless waste of plastic and paper that comes along with printed wedding invites, couples can choose e-invites or wedding websites. Alternatively, they can go for recycled paper or use alternative materials like upcycled fabrics, and wood. Options like Earth-friendly stationery, print invitations, programs, and menus on seed paper can also be explored.

Last word

“Having an eco-friendly celebration at no point should make anyone feel overwhelmed that they missed out on making their wedding the most extravagant day of their life! An eco-friendly wedding is less about making everything perfect and more about being thoughtful and intentional throughout the planning process,” said Zubair.

