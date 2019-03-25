Easy and effective summer hair care tips you can follow before stepping out in the sun

Your hair calls for special attention during summers. Sun exposure can damage your hair’s natural protective film and leave it dull, dry, lifeless, brittle and fragile. Adding to rising pollution levels, stress, lifestyle-related problems and increasing junk food consumption, it can take a heavy toll on its health.

Advertising

There are a few easy yet effective tips/hair care hacks you can resort to, to prevent it from further damage.

Condition

Investing in a good conditioner is important. Look for a conditioner that contains sunscreen. If you cannot find any, it is okay to rub some sunscreen on your hair and prevent it from harmful UV radiations.

Wash regularly

While washing one’s hair too often may strip it of its natural oils and moisture, it is important to wash one’s hair regularly during summers using a mild or herbal shampoo. In summers, excess sweat can clog your hair follicles, capturing dirt and bacteria. However, do not forget to condition it and use a hair serum after every wash.

Advertising

Cover your hair

Exposure to wind and sun can dry your hair and leave it tangled and prone to breakage. Wrap a scarf around your head when you step out in the sun.

Hydration

It is important to drink at least 4 litres of water daily. Also include lemon water, buttermilk and coconut water in your diet to regain lost minerals due to sweating and dehydration during summers. Eat fruits with high water content such as muskmelon, watermelon, cucumbers and tomatoes to include essential nutrients and minerals in your diet.

Diet

If you want a nice mane, diet is key. Keep junk, oily and sugary foods off your plate and take in foods that are fresh and rich in essential vitamins, antioxidants and nutrients. Summer foods like watermelons, citrusy fruits, salads with seasonal leafy vegetables keep the glow in the hair intact.