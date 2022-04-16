Easter 2022: Date, History, Importance and Significance

Easter Sunday 2022 Date: Easter will be celebrated/observed on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Easter is observed by Christians all over the world. It commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the major figure of Christianity, who was crucified by the Roman Cavalry and died on Good Friday.

According to the Bible, on Good Friday, Jesus gave his life for his children, the people, so that their sins could be forgiven and they may be free of all sorrow and suffering, and that his sacrifice established him as the Son of God.

After a gruesome death, Christ’s resurrection is seen as a sign of new beginnings and new hopes, and it is thought that people who believe in him will be resurrected as well.

Easter is not a set date, but rather a calculation based on the lunisolar calendar, hence the dates change each year. The celebration of Easter will be observed in 2022 on Sunday, March 17, two days after Good Friday.

Easter Monday is a public holiday in several Western nations. In Western and Eastern Christianity, it is known as the Octave of Easter and Bright Week, and it occurs the day after Easter Sunday.

The Gregorian Calendar, or contemporary calendar, is used by Western Christians, and Easter is observed each year on the Sunday after the full moon after March 21, whereas the Julian Calendar is used by Eastern denominations, such as the Eastern Orthodox Church. As a result, although their methods of determining the date are identical, the dates of Easter are different for these two types of Churches.

History

According to the Holy Bible, God raised Jesus on the third day after his death on Good Friday, as a result of crucifixion, which was the ultimate form of criminal punishment at the time.

The corporeal resurrection, according to Christian belief, is the return to a life of a changed body propelled by spirit, and it ensures that all Christians who have died will be raised at Christ’s Parousia or Second Coming.

The death and resurrection of Jesus, as honoured by Easter, are the most fundamental events in Christian theology and the cornerstone of the Christian religion.

Significance

Most Christians refer to the week leading up to Easter as Holy Week, which includes the days of the Easter Triduum, also known as Paschal Triduum, Easter Triduum, Holy Triduum, or The Three Days in Western Christianity.

The Easter Triduum includes Maundy Thursday, which celebrates Jesus’ washing of the apostles’ feet and the Last Supper with them, as well as Good Friday, which commemorates Jesus’ crucifixion and death, and Holi Saturday, which commemorates the Harrowing of Hell while Jesus’ corpse lay in the tomb.

According to Eastern Christianity, the Three Days are celebrated by titles that begin with the letters Holy or Holy and Great, and Easter may be referred to as Great and Holy Pascha, Easter Sunday, or Easter Sunday, Pascha or Sunday of Pascha.

