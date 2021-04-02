Easter 2021 Date: When is Easter Sunday in 2021?

Easter Sunday 2021 Date: Considered as one of the most auspicious days for the Christian community, Easter marks Jesus Christ’s resurrection. As per the Bible, Christ was crucified on the day of Good Friday and buried in a grave after his last supper which is commemorated as Maundy Thursday. However, on the third day when his disciples visited his grave they found that the grave was empty. The day marks the triumph of Christ over death and this also makes him the ‘Son of God’.

This year Easter will be celebrated on April 4 (Sunday).

However, contrary to popular belief, Easter was not always the day Christ was resurrected. Previously, it was a pagan celebration that marked rebirth and renewal, celebrated in early spring. The day honoured Eastre, the pagan Saxon goddess. Things soon changed when the early missionaries converted the Saxons to Christianity. With this, the day of the celebration clashed and it came to be known as Easter. In keeping with the same, the meaning of Easter also underwent a change in order to signify the new Christian orientation.