Follow Us:
Friday, April 10, 2020
COVID19

Easter 2020 Date: When is Easter Sunday in 2020?

Easter Sunday 2020 Date: The celebrated proclamation of the day to signify Christ's resurrection is ”He is risen”. This year, Easter falls on April 12.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 10, 2020 10:10:50 am
easter, easter 2020, easter 2020 date in india, easter India, easter history, history of easter, easter sunday, easter sunday date, easter sunday 2020 india, when is easter, when is easter in 2020, when is easter sunday in 2020 Easter Sunday 2020: The day marks the triumph of Christ over death. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Easter 2020 Date: Considered as one of the most auspicious days for Christians, Easter is believed to be the day Jesus Christ was resurrected. As per the Bible, Christ was crucified on the day of Good Friday and buried in a grave after his last supper which is commemorated as Maundy Thursday. However, on the third day when his disciples visited his grave they found that the stone had rolled away and the grave was empty. The day marks the triumph of Christ over death and this also makes him the ‘Son of God’.

This year Easter will be celebrated on April 12 (Sunday).

History

Contrary to what is currently believed, Easter was not always the day Christ was resurrected. Previously, it was a pagan celebration which marked rebirth and renewal, celebrated in early spring. The day honoured Eastre, the pagan Saxon goddess. Things changed when the early missionaries converted the Saxons to Christianity. With this, the day of the celebration clashed and it came to be known as Easter. In the same vein, the meaning of Easter also underwent a change in order to signify the new Christian orientation.

The week leading to Easter is known as “Holy Week”. Christians observe the days as Easter Triduum, including Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Express Wanderlust: These natural wonders around the world are now just a click away
Express Wanderlust: These natural wonders around the world are now just a click away

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 10: Latest News

Advertisement