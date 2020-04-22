Earth Day 2020: History, significance, theme and celebrations

The theme for this year is climate action. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The theme for this year is climate action. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Earth Day 2020: Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22 since 1970. But this year is special as it marks 50 years of celebrations with the theme ‘Climate Action’. Climate change has been a pressing cause of concern for a while now. It has posed a great threat to humanity, and immediate action is required to prevent things from getting worse.

As the name suggests, the day is dedicated to earth and all the issues which plague it, and aims to raise awareness on the need for conservation. The formation of the day was a response to a specific environment crisis when smog, polluted rivers and oil spills lead to a fire in the United states. To protest against this, 20 million Americans from various walks of life walked on the streets on April 22, 1970, demonstrating against the indifferent attitude of people towards the planet, while demanding for a way forward. Thus, the planet’s largest civic event started.

The day is also credited with contributing towards the creation of the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the passage of the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Endangered Species Acts. Since then, over one billion people in around 192 countries mark the event by pledging their support. In 2016, April 22 was chosen as the day when Paris Agreement on climate change was signed, and history was made.

This year, the face of celebrations has changed owing to the coronavirus. However, one can still participate in discussions and conversations by visiting earthday.org. Extend your support and make your presence felt and count.

