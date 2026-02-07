Earphones blast in woman’s ear causing hearing loss: How to protect yourself and use them safely

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
A disturbing incident involving earbuds has come to light. A woman in Turkey reported that her earbuds exploded, resulting in hearing loss. This has sparked widespread concern among the millions of people who use wireless earbuds daily.
The incident was shared on the brand’s community forum, where a user described how his girlfriend’s earbuds exploded while using them.
In response to the incident, the makers issued a statement stating that they investigated the exploded earbuds but couldn’t determine the exact cause of the explosion. This statement has further heightened concerns among earbud users.
According to Dr Vivek Kumar Pathak, senior ENT consultant at HearClear, considering that using earbuds has become an inevitable part of our lives and is required for many activities, it can be challenging to discontinue their usage. However, he added that certain precautions can be taken to avoid any mishap and ensure the optimal health of the ear at the same time.
It is advisable to refrain from using earbuds for long hours, as they can severely impact and deteriorate a person’s hearing ability. Taking breaks can help reduce the stress on the ear and avoid the risk of hearing loss from damage to the inner ear.
People can practice the 60/60 rule, indicating exposure to 60 db of noise for 60 minutes, to minimise their exposure to loud noise. This can significantly contribute to rejuvenation of the inner ear and give the desired rest to it at the same time.
Hearing devices are frequently subjected to heat and moisture, and earwax, skin flakes, and dirt in the ear can further worsen the situation. Accounting for malfunctioning of the devices, they have a damaging effect on the internal components, which can increase the risk of blasts and other accidents. Therefore, it is recommended that the earphones be cleaned regularly and any dirt and moisture removed thoroughly. At the same time, keeping the ear clean and dry should also be prioritized for optimal ear health.
In the process, people should use a dry, soft cloth to clean the instrument and not use any household cleaning agents, alcohol, or oil products. Such products impair the electronic circuitry and interfere with the device’s functioning. In addition, people should avoid charging the device overnight to prolong its life and reduce the chances of accidents.
Maintaining proper ear hygiene is essential for the well-being of the person and can also help reduce the probability of damage to the device. People should be attentive and not ignore signs such as the device heating in the ear or itching in the ear when using earbuds. They should immediately remove the device and consult a doctor to check for any infection or damage to the ear due to the device.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
