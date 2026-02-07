Earphones blast in woman’s ear causing hearing loss: How to protect yourself and use them safely

certain precautions can be taken to avoid any mishap and ensure the optimal health of the ear at the same time. (Source: Freepik)

A disturbing incident involving earbuds has come to light. A woman in Turkey reported that her earbuds exploded, resulting in hearing loss. This has sparked widespread concern among the millions of people who use wireless earbuds daily.

The incident was shared on the brand’s community forum, where a user described how his girlfriend’s earbuds exploded while using them.

In response to the incident, the makers issued a statement stating that they investigated the exploded earbuds but couldn’t determine the exact cause of the explosion. This statement has further heightened concerns among earbud users.

According to Dr Vivek Kumar Pathak, senior ENT consultant at HearClear, considering that using earbuds has become an inevitable part of our lives and is required for many activities, it can be challenging to discontinue their usage. However, he added that certain precautions can be taken to avoid any mishap and ensure the optimal health of the ear at the same time.