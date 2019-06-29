Early morning tips: 10 ways to start your day on a healthy note

Have you noticed the rush and chaos you carry around the entire day when you begin your day in a hurry? Unfortunately for most of us, the day begins with snoozing of alarms, skipping breakfast and rushing through morning ablutions. But you can change things around and begin your day on a positive and healthy note by making minor changes in your routine.

Dr Manoj Kutteri, wellness director at Atmantan Wellness Centre suggests 10 ways that will help you start your day in a healthy way!

*Stay away from cell phone

Even when our eyes are still closed in the mornings, we reach out for the cell phone. And as the eyes open, the mind reacts to all the notifications received. This pattern of waking up can damage our mood, emotions, mental stability, and positivity. It is important to stay away from technology at least for an hour after waking up to begin the day on a positive note.

Be thankful for a bright new day

Every new day promises of new opportunities and new feelings, and being grateful for this blessing instills happiness. When you wake up, acknowledge the good day you had the day before and look forward for the day ahead. Gratefulness makes you feel contended, happy and kind.

*Give your body the boost

It is important to hydrate the body in the morning after having slept for hours. Drinking water is the morning is also a good way to boost the body’s metabolism, flush out the toxins and replenish the skin. You can also drink warm lemon water to recharge the body and stimulate the digestive process. It helps keep fit, loose weight loss, and start the day fresh.

*Get up before your set time

Rather than snoozing your alarm repeatedly, try to wake up at least 15-20 minutes earlier than planned. This way you get to spend some silent moments with yourself where you can read your thoughts, relax and soak in the surroundings. You can also choose to meditate during this time for mental and emotional balance.

*Indulge in some exercises

Exercising should be an essential part of the morning routine. Be it some yoga asanas, a walk in the park or hitting the gym – taking care of your health and sweating out a bit helps relax the body. Exercising energises the body and makes you ready for the day.

*Plan your day the night before

Having a plan helps make your day a lot more productive! But rather than planning in the morning, do it the night before. When the agenda for the day is already known, you wake up prepared and with a set mind.

*Morning breakfast is happiness

Prepare a delicious breakfast as a treat to yourself in the morning. Load up on some proteins, vitamins, and minerals in the form of some nutritious food to treat the taste buds. Be it toasted sandwiches, pancakes or sunny side up – a healthy breakfast begins your day just right.

*Practice positivity

Listen to some positive music, shake a leg, paint, play with your pets, read a book – do what brings positivity to you. Doing something you love in the morning brings positive emotions and happy thoughts.

*The therapeutic morning bath

Hopping in to the shower in the morning relaxes the body and the mind. It makes the mind alert and soothes the body while recharging and energising it. A luxurious bath with a pleasant body wash or shampoo can be therapeutic.

*Begin your day on a calm note

Take out a few minutes to practice meditation. Attend to what your mind says and address your emotions. How you handle your feelings tells a lot about how you handle your day. Begin your day on a calm note to have a pleasant day.

A positive and healthy life begins with a positive and healthy morning. Pick up the right habits and watch your world change.