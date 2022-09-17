scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

E-auction of over 1,200 items gifted to PM Modi goes live

The auction will conclude on October 2

Proceeds of the auction will go to the Namami Gange Mission. Express Photo by Praveen Khanna.

An online auction of over 1,200 items, including a model statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and sporting memorabilia of Commonwealth Games medallists, gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has gone live. The auction began on Saturday morning, coinciding with Modi’s birthday.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“The time has arrived! It’s 10AM and the #PMMementosAuction2022 is now open & live! Head to pmmementos.gov.in to register & participate in the auction in which exclusive gifts received by Hon’ble Prime Minister Sh @NarendraModi have been listed”, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy tweeted.

The auction of mementos went live on PM Modi’s birthday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

At a press conference here on Friday, Reddy had said a statue of Lord Ganesha, a trident, models of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi will also be part of the e-auction of gifts and mementoes given to PM Modi, proceeds of which will go the Namami Gange Mission.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...Premium
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...Premium
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...Premium
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...
Also Read: |Narendra Modi birthday: How the Prime Minister made ‘gamchha masks’ fashionable

The black model statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was gifted to Modi in April by sculptor Arun Yogiraj. Yogiraj and his team, sculpted the monolithic 28-ft statue of Netaji, made of telephone black granite stone, recently unveiled by the Prime Minister at India Gate. Twenty-five new sporting memorabilia gifted to the Prime Minister by various sportspersons are part of the auction, a senior official of the Culture Ministry said on Friday. The auction will conclude on October 2. Some of the gifts are on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art.

For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 01:10:51 pm
Next Story

Aitraaz’s one-take song featuring Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra impressed Danny Boyle: ‘He saw this and contacted…’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

As PM Modi attends SCO summit in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand, know more about the city through pictures
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement