Is Dwayne Johnson’s thrice-a-day bathing routine ideal? Here’s what experts say

Dwayne Johnson has become a talking point on the internet. People have been discussing, not his films, but his bathing routine. They are especially curious whether or not he “smells”.

It all started when a Twitter user shared a humorous GIF image of the former WWE wrestler, in which he appeared to be smelling something. The caption for the now-unavailable tweet read, “You should know the only smell coming from @TheRock, is what he’s cookin!! (Sic)”

It led to some interesting reactions from Johnson’s fans, who then began to speculate what he must smell like in person. While some people came to his defense, saying he would “smell soothing”, others pointed out that most Hollywood A-listers have “poor hygiene”, and do not shower as much as they should.

And while this debate was raging, Johnson himself joined the fray, making it clear that he is “the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb”.

Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb.

Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’.

Shower (warm) after my workout before work.

Shower (hot) after I get home from work.

Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower 🧼 🎶 https://t.co/iE6ZPhrthL — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 7, 2021

The actor tweeted saying he takes bath thrice a day: a cold shower in the morning. A warm shower after workout. A hot shower after coming home from work. Plus, face wash, body wash, exfoliation.

While this is an intimate insight into his bathing routine, we wondered if it is something that the actor’s fans should also start doing — taking bath thrice daily. Or something that anyone living anywhere in the world would consider at all.

To understand if this shower routine is ideal, indianexpress.com reached out experts. According to Dr Swati Mohan, senior consultant dermatologist at Fortis Escorts Hospital Faridabad, while babies and people belonging to the older age group do not need to have a bath every day, it all depends on “the secretions of the body”. “In India, you need to bathe every day, but in colder climates, you can have a bath on alternate days,” the doctor said, adding that a person’s bathing schedule is not influenced by their gender, but “it is the temperature which makes a lot of difference. Sultry weather means you will need a bath; use a cleanser always,” she said.

A doctor advised that bathing in very hot water is a no-no. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) A doctor advised that bathing in very hot water is a no-no. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Dr Ajay Rana, dermatologist and aesthetic physician, and the founder-director of Institute of Laser and Aesthetic Medicine (ILAMED), meanwhile, told this outlet that bathing twice every day — once in the morning and once in the evening — is ideal. “People, however, take a lot of hot showers. But, it is not good because hot water makes the skin dry. It washes all the essential oils,” he said.

The doctor added that if a person is taking showers thrice a day, they must avoid using detergent-based body wash or soap. “The more you use them, the drier your skin will become. Dry skin means barrier breach. You will have more chances of getting an allergy or an infection.” Instead of taking a hot shower, the doctor advised using room-temperature water, and using products which are “detergent-free”.

So, while Johnson’s routine may seem a little over-the-top, it is certain he is not a ‘smelly celebrity’. But, he is also not the only celeb whose showering pattern has interested people. Fans were relieved when former MCU actor Chris Evans — who is hailed as ‘Captain America‘ by his fans — revealed in an interview last year that he “showers all the time”.

Evans was asked about his quarantine life in the pandemic, and while he first joked that he stays home and never showers, he clarified later: “That’s not true, I shower all the time. I don’t know why I said that. I’m a very clean person!”

Recently, a slew of celebrities made news about their bathing habits. Sometime back, actor Ashton Kutcher had said he uses soap and water on his “armpits and crotch daily”, but “nothing else ever” on Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert. Then Kristen Bell had said she is a “big fan of waiting for the stink”. In fact, even Jake Gyllenhaal had weighed in, telling Vanity Fair, “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

Additionally, even ‘Aquaman‘ himself — actor Jason Momoa — told Access Hollywood, “I’m not starting any trends, I shower, trust me, I shower. I’m Aquaman, I’m in the f**king water, don’t worry about it. I’m Hawaiian, we got saltwater on me, we good.”

What do you think about these shower trends, and do you bathe every day?

