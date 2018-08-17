Pastafarianism: Dutch court rules against this religion that preaches ‘eat pasta, be nice’

Pastafarians conclude their prayers with a ‘Ramen’ instead of an Amen. Their idea of heaven features a stripper factory and a beer volcano. (Source: File Photo) Pastafarians conclude their prayers with a ‘Ramen’ instead of an Amen. Their idea of heaven features a stripper factory and a beer volcano. (Source: File Photo)

In an interesting case filed by Mienke de Wilde — a member of the ‘Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster’ — she claimed that the refusal to allow her to wear a colander (a bowl-shaped utensil used in the kitchen with holes in it used to drain pasta) on her head was in conflict with her right to freedom of religion. The religion in question here is Pastafarianism.

Developed in the United States, Pastafarianism has followers all over the world. However, the Dutch council of state has ruled against Pastafarianism as a religion. It further stated that “Pastfarianism was essentially a satire and not a serious faith”. In what gave rise to this dispute, it denied Mienke de Wilde the right to wear a colander on her head in her passport and driving licence photo. Wilde, who has opinions that does not align with the court ruling, believes she has a right to freely exercise what she believes in and maintains that the court should not interfere in her faith.

The Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, that preaches Pastafarianism, was founded in the US in 2005 by Bobby Henderson. The believers of this religion are known to worship the Flying Spaghetti Monster, an invisible deity. They wear colanders on their heads to pay homage to their God — a religous symbol — they feel should not be banned. As opposed to saints, as is usually the case in traditional religious set ups, they revere pirates. The emphasis of this offbeat religion is not that offbeat after all — it focuses on being nice to people.

In what sounds like a fun religion, Pastafarians conclude their prayers with a ‘Ramen’ instead of an Amen. They celebrate a vaguely defined holiday named ‘Holiday’ around the time of Christmas. Their idea of heaven features a stripper factory and a beer volcano.

The religion, even if it sounds like a good parody, is officially recognised by the New Zealand government. In some other countries, they are allowed to sport their religious symbols — colanders and pirate outfits for ID photographs.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd