Happy Dussehra 2021: Vijayadashami Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Photos, Status

Happy Dussehra (Vijayadashami) 2021 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, Status: Dussehra is celebrated as a homage to the inspiring valour of Lord Rama and Goddess Durga who triumphed over evil. Demons Ravana and Mahishasura, known for treachery and destruction, were destroyed by Rama and Durga respectively to remind mankind that truth shall prevail on earth.

As such, here are some Dussehra quotes and Whatsapp messages to wish your family and friends:

*On the happy occasion of Dussehra, hope that Lord Ram fills your life with happiness, prosperity and success. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!

*May all the tensions in your life burn with the effigy of Ravana. Happy Dussehra!

* May Lord Ram keep lighting your path of success and may you achieve victory in every phase of life. Happy Dussehra!

* A time for celebration, for festivity, for the victory of good over evil. Happy Dussehra!

* No matter how dim, the light of truth will always prevail. Have a warm Dussehra!

* May Lord Ram give you immense strength. Happy Dussehra!

* This Dussehra, may you and your family be showered with warmth, love and positivity, Have a happy Dussehra!

