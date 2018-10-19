Dussehra 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Wallpapers, Photos, Pics

Vijayadashami or Dussehra signifies the triumph of good (Dharma) over evil (Adharma). Vijayadashami or Dussehra signifies the triumph of good (Dharma) over evil (Adharma).

Dussehra (Vijayadashami) 2018 Live Updates: Vijayadashami or Dussehra (Dasara) is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri festival. It signifies the triumph of good (Dharma) over evil (Adharma). In the eastern and northeastern parts of the country, the festival commemorates Maa Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. While in north and central India, it signifies the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. It also marks the victory of Pandavas over the Kauravas.

Celebrations also include organising the famed and popular Ramleela performances which involve people enacting the life and glory of the righteous Lord Ram through short plays, songs, and dance drama.