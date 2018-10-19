Dussehra 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Wallpapers, Photos, Pics

Dussehra (Vijayadashami) 2018 Live Updates: Vijayadashami or Dussehra (Dasara) is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri festival. It signifies the triumph of good (Dharma) over evil (Adharma). In the eastern and northeastern parts of the country, the festival commemorates Maa Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. While in north and central India, it signifies the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. It also marks the victory of Pandavas over the Kauravas.
Celebrations also include organising the famed and popular Ramleela performances which involve people enacting the life and glory of the righteous Lord Ram through short plays, songs, and dance drama.
On Dashami amidst chants of "aasche bochchor abar hobe" sindur khela is performed by married women. Vermilion play or sindur khela is one of the major events during the last day of the Dashami rituals. (Express Photo by Anand singh)
(Source: PTI)
Celebrations also include organising the famed and popular Ramlila performances which involve people enacting the life and glory of the righteous Lord Ram through short plays, songs, and dance drama.
The Chitrakoot ground in Varanasi, far from the Ganga and the ghats where the believers seek salvation, is where the earliest known Ramleela is believed to have started 477 years ago. Tulsidas was more than 80 years old when he composed the Ramcharitmanas in the local language of Awadhi in the 16th century. For more photos, click here.
This is done to celebrate Lord Ram’s victory over the Ravana, who abducted his wife Sita.
According to drikpanchang.com, this is the puja time for Vijayadashami/Dussehra.
Vijay Muhurat = 13:58 to 14:43Duration = 45 minutesAparahna Puja Time = 13:13 to 15:28Duration = 2 Hours 15 minutes
