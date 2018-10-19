Follow Us:
Friday, October 19, 2018
  • Dussehra 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Wallpapers, Photos, Pics
Dussehra 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Wallpapers, Photos, Pics

Happy Dussehra (Vijayadashami) 2018 Live Updates: Dussehra in a way also marks the onset of preparations for the festival of lights – Diwali. Here are all the live updates of celebrations and festivities that keep on happening throughout the day.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 19, 2018 1:38:32 pm
dussehra, dussehra 2018, dussehra images, vijaydashami Vijayadashami or Dussehra signifies the triumph of good (Dharma) over evil (Adharma).

Dussehra (Vijayadashami) 2018 Live Updates: Vijayadashami or Dussehra (Dasara) is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri festival. It signifies the triumph of good (Dharma) over evil (Adharma). In the eastern and northeastern parts of the country, the festival commemorates Maa Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. While in north and central India, it signifies the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. It also marks the victory of Pandavas over the Kauravas.

Celebrations also include organising the famed and popular Ramleela performances which involve people enacting the life and glory of the righteous Lord Ram through short plays, songs, and dance drama.

Live Blog

13:23 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
Sindur khela is one of the major events during the last day of the Dashami rituals

On Dashami amidst chants of "aasche bochchor abar hobe" sindur khela is performed by married women. Vermilion play or sindur khela is one of the major events during the last day of the Dashami rituals. (Express Photo by Anand singh) 

11:39 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
A view of the illuminated Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple on the eve of Dussehra celebrations, in Mangaluru

(Source: PTI)

10:42 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
Artists gets their make-up done backstage before performing Ramlila in Delhi

Celebrations also include organising the famed and popular Ramlila performances which involve people enacting the life and glory of the righteous Lord Ram through short plays, songs, and dance drama.  (Source: Reuters)

10:27 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
Effigies of Ravana are burnt as a symbol of the victory of good over evil across the country

Dussehra also known as Vijayadashami is celebrated on the 10th day of Navratri. According to Hindu religion, this day is celebrated to remember Lord Ram's victory over Ravana. (Source: PTI) 

10:11 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
This is how children at Uday Foundation are celebrating Dussehra
10:00 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
May your troubles go up in smoke with the fireworks.May your happiness be multiplied ten times.Sending Dussehra wishes your way.

09:54 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
09:38 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
The world’s oldest Ramleela, started 477 years ago in Varanasi

The Chitrakoot ground in Varanasi, far from the Ganga and the ghats where the believers seek salvation, is where the earliest known Ramleela is believed to have started 477 years ago. Tulsidas was more than 80 years old when he composed the Ramcharitmanas in the local language of Awadhi in the 16th century.  For more photos, click here.

09:25 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
History, Significance and Importance of Vijayadashami festival
Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh
As part of Dussehra celebrations, huge and colourful effigies  of Ravan are burnt in large huge open grounds. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

This is done to celebrate Lord Ram’s victory over the Ravana, who abducted his wife Sita.

09:19 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
Dussehra 2018: Puja Muhurat Timings

According to drikpanchang.com, this is the puja time for Vijayadashami/Dussehra.

Vijay Muhurat = 13:58 to 14:43Duration = 45 minutesAparahna Puja Time = 13:13 to 15:28Duration = 2 Hours 15 minutes

09:16 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wishes everyone
09:10 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
Let us come together to celebrate the victory of good over evil on this auspicious day.A very happy Dussehra to you and your family.

08:59 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
08:43 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
Let your loved ones know that you miss them with these special wishes, greetings and SMSes

Fortunate is the onewho has learned to admire,But not to envy.Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashmi,With plenty of peace and prosperity

08:35 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
08:20 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
May this Dussehra burn all gloom and misery on Earth along with Ravana and bring you happiness and prosperity. Happy Vijayadashami!

08:14 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
PM Modi greets everyone on Vijayadashami

Happy Dussehra 2018: Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Wallpaper, Photos, Pics Happy Dussehra! (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

As part of Dussehra celebrations, huge and colorful effigies of Ravana, most times along with that of his brothers Meghanada and Kumbakaran, are burnt in large huge open grounds. This is done to celebrate Lord Ram’s victory over the Ravana, who abducted his wife Sita.

Dussehra is celebrated with much fervour and excitement in the northern states of Varanasi, Ayodhya, Vrindavan, Madhubani, Almora and other cities of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand.

