Saturday, October 24, 2020
Bihar polls

Dussehra Ravan Dahan 2020: Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, and Mantra

Dussehra Ravan Dahan 2020 Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Mantra: According to Hindu mythology, Ravana was defeated after a fierce battle with Lord Ram, marking the conclusive victory of good over evil.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | October 24, 2020 3:20:55 pm
Dussehra Ravan Dahan 2020 Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Mantra: Know all the details here. (Source: Dreamstime)

Dussehra Ravan Dahan 2020 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Mantra: The killing of the 10-headed Ravana is symbolically marked by the burning of the Ravan effigy in modern times on Dussehra or Dasara. It denotes the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana — the King of Lanka. According to Hindu mythology, Ravana was defeated after a fierce battle with Lord Ram, marking the conclusive victory of good over evil.

In the northern parts of India, especially, the customary annual burning of the effigies of Ravana and his brothers Meghnad and Kumbhakaran is observed following which they celebrate and wish each other prosperity.

As per drikpanchang.com, the Vijay Muhurat is between 01.57 pm to 02.42 pm on October 25 while the Bengali Vijaya Dashmi is on October 26 with the Aparahna Puja Time between 01.12 pm and 03.27 pm. 02.06 pm and 02.52 pm. Shami Puja, Aparajita Puja and Seema Avalanghan are some of the rituals which are performed on the day. These rituals are supposed to be done during the Aparahna time.

According to drikpanchang.com, the Dashami tithi begins at 07.41 am on October 25 and ends at 9.00 am on October 26.

