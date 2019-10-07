Dussehra Ravan Dahan 2019 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Mantra: Literally meaning ‘burning of the Ravan effigy’, Ravan Dahan marks the symbolic victory of Lord Ram over Ravana — the King of Lanka. According to Hindu mythology, Ravan was defeated after a fierce battle with Lord Ram, marking the conclusive victory of good over evil.

In the northern parts of India, especially, people come out in droves to witness the customary annual burning of the effigies of Ravan, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran, following which they celebrate and wish each other prosperity.

This year, Dussehra falls on October 8, which is a Tuesday.

According to the Drik Panchang, the Vijay Muhurat is between 02.06 pm and 02.52 pm. Bengalis celebrate Vijayadashami, which also falls on the same day. Shami Puja, Aparajita Puja and Seema Avalanghan are some of the rituals which are performed on the day. These rituals are supposed to be done during the Aparahna time.

The Drik Panchang says the Aparahna Puja time falls between 01.19 and 03.39 The Dashami tithi begins at 12.38 on Oct 07, 2019 and ends 02.50 on October 08, 2019.