Dussehra 2022: Vijayadashami Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Mantra, and Procedure

Dussehra (Vijayadashami) 2022 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Mantra: Vijaya Dashami, the festival that marks the victory of good over evil, will be celebrated on October 5 this year. Celebrated right after the nine-day long festival of Navratri and four days of Durga Puja, Vijaya Dashami is the 10th and final day of the festivities.

Legend has it that the day is celebrated as the victory of Lord Rama over demon Ravana, as well as the triumph of Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. The day, also known as Dussehra or Dasara, is celebrated as Dashain in Nepal.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Although Dussehra is not part of Navratri or Durga Puja, it is associated with them as on this day, idols of Goddess Durga are immersed in holy water. On the other hand, effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kunbhakaran are burnt as a part of Dussehra celebrations.

Vijay Muhurat – 02:22 pm to 03:10 pm

Duration – 00 Hours 48 mins

One of the most prominent rituals of Dashami, especially in West Bengal, is sindoor khela where married Hindu women smear each other with vermilion while bidding adieu to the goddess. Here are the puja timings.

Shami Puja, Aparajita Puja, and Seema Avalanghan are some of the rituals which are followed on the day of Vijayadashami. According to Hindu division of the day, these rituals should be done during Aparahna time, noted drikpanchang.com.

Aparahna Puja Time – 01:34 pm to 03:57 pm

Duration – 02 hours 23 mins

Dashami Tithi begins – 02:20 pm on Oct 04, 2022

Dashami Tithi ends – 12:00 pm on Oct 05, 2022

Shravana Nakshatra begins – 10:51 pm on Oct 04, 2022

Shravana Nakshatra ends – 09:15 pm on Oct 05, 2022

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!