scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Dussehra 2022: Vijayadashami Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Mantra, and Procedure

Dussehra (Vijayadashami) 2022 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Mantra: One of the most prominent rituals of Dashami, especially in West Bengal, is sindoor khela where married Hindu women smear each other with vermilion while bidding adieu to the goddess

vijaya dashamiDussehra (Vijayadashami) 2022 Puja Vidhi: Know the full details here (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Dussehra (Vijayadashami) 2022 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Mantra: Vijaya Dashami, the festival that marks the victory of good over evil, will be celebrated on October 5 this year. Celebrated right after the nine-day long festival of Navratri and four days of Durga Puja, Vijaya Dashami is the 10th and final day of the festivities.

Legend has it that the day is celebrated as the victory of Lord Rama over demon Ravana, as well as the triumph of Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. The day, also known as Dussehra or Dasara, is celebrated as Dashain in Nepal.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Although Dussehra is not part of Navratri or Durga Puja, it is associated with them as on this day, idols of Goddess Durga are immersed in holy water. On the other hand, effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kunbhakaran are burnt as a part of Dussehra celebrations.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...Premium
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genomePremium
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genome

Vijay Muhurat – 02:22 pm to 03:10 pm
Duration – 00 Hours 48 mins

One of the most prominent rituals of Dashami, especially in West Bengal, is sindoor khela where married Hindu women smear each other with vermilion while bidding adieu to the goddess. Here are the puja timings.

Shami Puja, Aparajita Puja, and Seema Avalanghan are some of the rituals which are followed on the day of Vijayadashami. According to Hindu division of the day, these rituals should be done during Aparahna time, noted drikpanchang.com.

Aparahna Puja Time – 01:34 pm to 03:57 pm
Duration – 02 hours 23 mins
Dashami Tithi begins – 02:20 pm on Oct 04, 2022
Dashami Tithi ends – 12:00 pm on Oct 05, 2022
Shravana Nakshatra begins – 10:51 pm on Oct 04, 2022
Shravana Nakshatra ends – 09:15 pm on Oct 05, 2022

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 03:50:08 pm
Next Story

3 scientists share Nobel Prize in Physics

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Paris Fashion Week: Inside the star-studded glamorous affair
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement