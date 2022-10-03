scorecardresearch
Dussehra 2022 Date: When is Vijayadashami in 2022?

Dussehra (Vijayadashami) 2022 Date in India: The festival marks the triumph of Lord Ram over Ravana, and also the victory of Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura

Dussehra 2022 Date: Wednesday, October 5 (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Dussehra 2022 Date in India: Vijayadashami (or Dussehra) is on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. The Vijay muhurat is between 2.08 pm and 02.55 pm on that day.  

According to Drik Panchang, the term ‘Dussehra’ is more popular in North Indian states and in Karnataka, while the term ‘Vijayadashami’ is more popular in West Bengal. Dussehra is also spelled as Dasara and Dashahara. Vijayadashami is celebrated as the triumph of Lord Ram over Ravana and also the victory of Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura.

Dussehra and Vijayadashami are observed on shukla paksha Dashami during Ashwin lunar month. If Dashami tithi overlaps on two consecutive days in the Gregorian calendar, then Shravana Nakshatra plays an important role in deciding the day of Vijayadashami. While Dussehra is not part of Navratri or Durga Puja, it is always attached to them, because it falls on the next day when idols of Goddess Durga are immersed in holy water bodies.

‘Dussehra’ refers to the killing of the ten-headed King Ravana of Lanka; thus, it means to take away ten sins. Some of the Dussehra rituals are supposed to get rid of the ten human weaknesses as well as bad qualities from the person. Lord Ram and Goddess Aparajita are the most popular deities to be worshipped on this occasion.

Dussehra and Vijayadashami are compulsory public holidays in India, all government offices across India are closed. Dussehra is also a bank holiday; all public and private banks are closed.

