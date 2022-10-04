Dussehra 2022: Date, Puja Timings, History, Significance and Importance

Dussehra (Vijayadashami) 2022 Date, Puja Timings: Also known as ‘Vijayadashami’, Dussehra is one of the most important religious festivals in India. The auspicious day marks the end of the nine-day festive period of Navratri and the cumulative celebrations of Durga Puja.

It is also believed to be the day that Lord Rama defeated King Ravana and his army in a long battle between the forces of good and evil. It is for this very reason that the day is called Vijay Dashami (the day of victory). It is also the day when Goddess Durga clashed with Mahishasura’s army and slayed the buffalo demon once and for all.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The tenth and final day of celebrations, Dussehra falls on October 5 this year, which is a Wednesday. According to Drik Panchang, Dashami Tithi begins at 2:20 PM on October 4 and ends at 12:00 PM on October 5.

Historically, even though Dashami and Dussehra follow different rituals, they bear the same message — that of God’s triumph over evil. On this day, Ramlila performances are also organised, especially in the northern part of the country, during which, effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran are burnt, so as to represent the victory of good over bad. People depict the life and glory of the righteous Lord Rama through ballads and plays.

Also, with a heavy heart, the idols of Durga and her kids — Lord Ganesha, Lord Kartikeya, Goddess Saraswati and Goddess Lakshmi — are immersed. People wish each other a Happy Dussehra or Shubho Bijoya, and look back at the year with nostalgia and anticipation of what is to come next.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!