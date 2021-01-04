Dussehra 2021 Date: When is Dussehra in 2021?

Dussehra 2021 Date: The festival will be celebrated on October 15. (file)

Dussehra 2021 Date: Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a major Hindu festival that marks the end of Navratri. In the year 2021, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 15, Friday.

According to drikpanchang.com, the Vijay muhurat will begin at 2:02 pm and continue till 2:48 pm. Aparahna puja muhurat will start at 1:16 pm and end at 3:34 pm.

The Dashami tithi will begin at 6:52 pm on October 14, 2021, and will end at 6:02 pm on October 15, 2021.

This festival is celebrated as the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. It also celebrates the triumph of Goddess Durga over demon Mahishadura.

On this day, ‘Shami puja’, ‘Aparajita puja’ and ‘Seema avalanghan’ are some of the rituals that are performed during the Aparahna time.

In a lot of places, effigies of Ravan are burned on this day to signify the destruction of evil, along with fireworks.

On the same occasion, Bengalis observe Bijoya Dashami that marks the tenth day of Durga puja. On this day, idols of the goddess are carried in processions and immersed in the river. Married women also smear vermilion on each other’s faces while others exchange greetings and celebrate with feasts.

