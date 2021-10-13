Dussehra 2021 Date, Puja Timings, History, Significance and Importance: Also known as ‘Vijayadashami’, Dussehra is one of the most important religious festivals in India. The auspicious day marks the end of the nine-day festive period of Navratri, and the cumulative celebrations of Durga Puja.

Dussehra is also believed to be the day when Lord Rama defeated Ravana and his army in a long battle, where goodness and truth prevailed. The day is known as Vijay Dashami or ‘the day of victory’ because of this reason. Dussehra also marks the day when Goddess Durga clashed with the demon Mahishasura’s army and slayed the buffalo demon once and for all.

According to Drik Panchang, Dashami Tithi or Dussehra begins from 06:52 PM on Oct 14, 2021 and ends at 06:02 PM on Oct 15, 2021.

A young boy dressed as Lord Rama aims symbolically at the huge effigy of King Ravana at the Daresi Ground in Ludhiana. (Source: Gurmeet Singh/Express Photo) A young boy dressed as Lord Rama aims symbolically at the huge effigy of King Ravana at the Daresi Ground in Ludhiana. (Source: Gurmeet Singh/Express Photo)

Historically, even though Dashami and Dussehra follow different rituals, they bear the same message — that of God’s triumph over evil.

On this day, Ramleela performances are also organised, especially in the northern part of the country, during which, effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran are burnt, so as to represent the victory of good over bad. People depict the life and glory of the righteous Lord Ram through ballads and plays.

Also, with a heavy heart, the idols of Durga and her kids — Lord Ganesha, Lord Kartikeya, Goddess Saraswati and Goddess Lakshmi — are immersed. People wish each other a Happy Dussehra or Shubho Bijoya, and look back at the year with nostalgia and anticipation of what is to come next.



