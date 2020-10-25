Dussehra 2020: Vijayadashami Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, and Mantra

Dussehra (Vijayadashami) 2020: Here's what you need to know. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Dussehra (Vijayadashami) 2020 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Mantra: Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, that marks the victory of good over evil, is celebrated with much fervour across the country. This year, Dussehra falls on October 25 (Sunday) on Shukla Paksha Dashami during Ashwin month as per the Hindu lunar calendar. Celebrated right after nine days of Navratri and four days of Durga Puja, Vijaya Dashami is the 10th and final day of the festivities.

Happy Dussehra 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos and Greetings

Although Dussehra is not part of Navratri or Durga Puja, it is associated with it as on this day idols of Goddess Durga are immersed in holy water. On the other hand, effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kunbhakaran are burnt as a part of Dussehra celebrations.

One of the most prominent rituals of Dashami, especially in Bengal, is sindoor khela where married Hindu women smear each other with vermilion while bidding adieu to the goddess. However, this year, the celebrations are expected to be restricted owing to the pandemic. However, you can still enjoy the festive spirit with your family. Here are the puja timings.

According to drikpanchang.com, Vijay Muhurat this year is from 01.25 pm to 02.11 pm on October 25, Sunday while the Aparahna puja time is from 12.40 pm to 02.56 pm.

Dashami Tithi Begins – 07.41 am on October 25, 2020

Dashami Tithi Ends – 09.00 am on Oct 26, 2020

Shravana Nakshatra begins – 01.28 am on October 24, 2020

Shravana Nakshatra ends – 02.38 am on October 25, 2020

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd