Dussehra 2020 Live Updates: PM Modi shares greetings and hopes for the victory of truth

Happy Dussehra. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Dussehra 2020 (Vijaya Dashami) Live Updates: People across the country have united in celebrating Dussehra. The underlying message on this day is the victory of truth over evil and to celebrate that effigies of the 10-headed Ravana is burnt. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too shared greetings for Maha Navami and Dussehra. On this occasion he hoped for the triumph of truth and wished for new hope. “सभी देशवासियों को विजयादशमी की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। बुराई पर अच्छाई और असत्य पर सत्य की जीत का यह महापर्व हर किसी के जीवन में नई प्रेरणा लेकर आए।” he wrote. He also extended his greetings for Mahanavami and mentioned how the ninth form of Maa Durga is celebrated on this day.

As per drikpanchang.com, the Vijay Muhurat is between 01.57 pm to 02.42 pm on October 25. The Bengali Vijaya Dashmi is on October 26 and the Aparahna Puja Time is between 01.12 pm and 03.27 pm. 02.06 pm and 02.52 pm. Dashami tithi begins at 07.41 am on October 25 and ends at 9.00 am on October 26.