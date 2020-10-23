Dussehra 2020 Date: When is Vijayadashami in 2020?

Dussehra (Vijayadashami) 2020: Here's what you need to know. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Dussehra 2020 Date in India: Dussehra or Vijayadashami marks the end of both Durga Puja and the nine-day long Navratri festival. Celebrated with much fervour, the day symbolises the victory of good over evil when Goddess Durga killed Mahishasura, the demon king. It is also said that this was the day when Lord Rama defeated Raavan.

Every year, Vijayadashmi is observed on the Dashami Tithi (10th day) of Ashwin in Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the lunar cycle). It is also celebrated in Nepal and is known as Dashain.

While this day marks the end of two major festivals, it also marks the onset of preparations for the festival of lights – Diwali, which approximately falls about 20 days after the festival. Vijayadashami is celebrated with much excitement and joy, especially in the northern states.

Some of the important rituals followed on this day include Seema Avalanghan and Shami Puja.

This year Vijayadashmi will be celebrated on 25th October 2020. As per Drikpanchang, the Dashami Tithi begins on 07:41 on Oct 25, 2020, and the ends on 09:00 on Oct 26, 2020.

