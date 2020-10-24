Dussehra 2020: Date, Puja Timings, History, Significance and Importance

Dussehra 2020: On this day, effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhkaran are burnt, so as to represent victory of good over bad. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Dussehra (Vijayadashami) 2020 date, puja timings: Also known as ‘Vijayadashami’, Dussehra is one of the most important festivals in India which marks the end of the nine-day festivity of Navratri and the four/five day celebration of Durga Puja. It is also believed to be the day that Lord Rama defeated King Ravana and his army in a long battle between the forces of good and evil. It is for this very reason that the day is called Vijay Dashami (the day of victory). It is also the day when Goddess Durga clashed with Mahishasura’s army and slayed the buffalo demon once and for all.

The tenth and the final day of celebrations, Dussehra falls on October 25 this year, which is a Sunday. In some places, it will also be celebrated on October 26.

According to the Drik Panchang, the vijay muhurat is between 01.58 pm and 02.43 pm on October 25, and for Dashami in West Bengal, the Aparahna puja time is from 01.13 pm to 03.28 pm on October 26.

It should be noted that even though Dashami and Dusshera follow different rituals, they bear the same message — that of victory of good over evil. On this day, Ramlila performances are also organised, especially in the northern part of the country, during which, effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran are burnt, so as to represent victory of good over bad. People depict the life and glory of the righteous Lord Rama through ballads and plays.

Also, with a heavy heart, the idols of Durga and her kids Lord Ganesha, Lord Kartikeya, Goddess Saraswati and Goddess Lakshmi are immersed. People wish each other a Happy Dussehra or Shubho Bijoya, and look back at the year with nostalgia and anticipation of what is to come next.

While this year, the pandemic has made things slow, subtle and cautious, people are only going to hope for a COVID-free year next.

Happy and safe Dussehra to you!

