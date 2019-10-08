Dussehra 2019: Vijaya Dashami Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Mantra, Procedure, Process

Dussehra (Vijayadashami) 2019 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Mantra, Procedure: Vijayadashami or Dussehra (Dasara) is celebrated on the tenth day after the Navratri festival and it marks the victory of good over evil. It is celebrated differently all across the country.

Advertising

In the eastern and northeastern parts of the country, the festival celebrates Ma Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon, Mahishasura, while in the north and central India, it stands for the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. The day also marks the victory of Pandavas over the Kauravas. This year, Dussehra falls on October 8.

Happy Dussehra 2019: Vijayadashami Wishes Images, Photos, Pics, Messages and Status for Whatsapp and Facebook

The day is concluded by taking part in processions to a river or the seaside for idol immersion. It is an emotional moment and people pray that the goddess arrives early next year. Many burn effigies of Ravana as a part of Dussehra celebrations.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Dussehra Ravan Dahan 2019: Vijayadashami Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Mantra, Samagri List

According to drikpanchang.com, the Vijay Muhurat will start from 01:32 PM and will end on 02:18 PM.



Dashami too is celebrated on this day. As per the same website, the Dashami tithi begins on 12:38 PM on Oct 07, 2019 and will end on 02:50 PM on Oct 08, 2019.

ALSO READ | Durga Puja 2019: Sindoor Khela and other Dashami rituals

One of the most prominent rituals of Dashami, specially in Bengal, is sindoor khela. Sindoor means ‘vermillion’ and khela means ‘to play’, and sindoor khela is linked with the Hindu marriage ritual where married women apply the deep red powder in the parting of their hair. While bidding adieu to the goddess, married women smear sindoor on each other as part of the celebrations.