Dussehra 2019 Live Updates: Celebrations begin for Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2019 (Dasara, Vijaya Dashami) Live Updates: Vijayadashami or Dussehra (Dasara) is celebrated on the tenth day after the Navratri festival and it marks the victory of good over evil. It is celebrated differently all across the countrY. While in the eastern and northeastern parts of the country, the festival celebrates Ma Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon, Mahishasura, in the north and central India, it stands for the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. The day also marks the victory of Pandavas over the Kauravas. This year, today, October 8 marks Dussehra.

Ravan Dahan marks the symbolic victory of Lord Ram over Ravana — the King of Lanka. According to Hindu mythology, Ravan was defeated after a fierce battle with Lord Ram, marking the conclusive victory of good over evil.

In the northern parts of India, especially, people come out in droves to witness the customary annual burning of the effigies of Ravan, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran, following which they celebrate and wish each other prosperity.