Dussehra 2019 Date: When is Vijayadashami in 2019 in India?

Dussehra 2019 Date in India: Vijayadashami or Dussehra, which marks the end of Navratri and Durga puja festivals, will be celebrated on October 8 this year. In the northern and southern states, it is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana, while in the eastern and northeastern states of India, it commemorates the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, the demon king, and also marks the end of Durga Puja celebrations.

Dussehra in a way also marks the onset of preparations for the festival of lights – Diwali, which falls about 20 days after the festival. Dussehra is celebrated with much fervour and excitement in the northern states of Varanasi, Ayodhya, Vrindavan, Madhubani, Almora and other cities of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand.

Many people conclude the celebrations by taking part in processions to a river or seaside to participate in idol immersion. They chant slogans and bid an emotional farewell to the goddess and seek her blessings while hoping for a sooner return next year. As part of Dussehra celebrations, huge and colourful effigies of Ravana, most times along with that of his brothers Meghanada and Kumbakaran, are burnt in large huge open grounds. This is done to celebrate Lord Ram’s victory over Ravana, who had abducted his wife Sita.

According to the drinkpanchag updates here are some of the ritual timings.

Vijay Muhurat – 01:55 PM to 02:42 PM

Duration – 00 Hours 47 Mins

Bengal Vijayadashami on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Aparahna Puja Time – 01:07 PM to 03:29 PM

Duration – 02 Hours 22 Mins

Dashami Tithi Begins – 12:38 PM on Oct 07, 2019

Dashami Tithi Ends – 02:50 PM on Oct 08, 2019

Shravana Nakshatra Begins – 05:26 PM on Oct 07, 2019

Shravana Nakshatra Ends – 08:13 PM on Oct 08, 2019