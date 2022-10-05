scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Curtains down on Durga puja festival in Bengal with idol immersion

Women participated in the traditional 'Sindur Khela' (smearing vermilion on each other's faces) and offered sweets and prayers to the goddess before bidding her farewell for the year

The five-day-long Durga Puja festival in West Bengal came to a close on Wednesday with the immersion of idols (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The five-day-long Durga Puja festival in West Bengal came to a close on Wednesday with the immersion of idols on ‘Vijayadashami‘ at various river ghats across the state.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Women participated in the traditional ‘Sindur Khela’ (smearing vermilion on each other’s faces) and offered sweets and prayers to the goddess before bidding her farewell for the year.

Organisers of most household and community pujas were seen leading colourful processions to the ghats amid the beating of drums and chanting of mantras.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Animal Adoption Scheme’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-October 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Animal Adoption Scheme’ or...
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
durga puja 2022, dussehra Idol Durga immersion at Baje Kadamtala Ghat on the bank of Hooghly river in Kolkata (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Shortly after the immersion, people exchanged sweets and greetings.

At Babughat, which witnesses the highest number of idol immersions in the state, devotees were seen queuing up since 11 am, with chants of ‘Asche bochor abar hobe’ (till next year) adding to the fervour.

Also Read | |In pictures: Glimpses of Dussehra preparations across India

According to sources in Kolkata Police, adequate security arrangements have been made on the thoroughfares and at the river ghats for peaceful observance of the idol-immersion ceremony.

Advertisement

The immersion of big-ticket Durga Puja idols of the city and adjoining districts would, however, take place on Saturday, following their participation in the state government-organised annual carnival at Red Road.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 09:40:44 pm
Next Story

Harish Kalyan announces engagement to Narmada Udaykumar: ‘With a heart full of happiness…’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Dussehra 2022: Ravana effigies set on fire to mark the triumph of good over evil
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement