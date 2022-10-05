Curtains down on Durga puja festival in Bengal with idol immersion

The five-day-long Durga Puja festival in West Bengal came to a close on Wednesday with the immersion of idols on ‘Vijayadashami‘ at various river ghats across the state.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Women participated in the traditional ‘Sindur Khela’ (smearing vermilion on each other’s faces) and offered sweets and prayers to the goddess before bidding her farewell for the year.

Organisers of most household and community pujas were seen leading colourful processions to the ghats amid the beating of drums and chanting of mantras.

Idol Durga immersion at Baje Kadamtala Ghat on the bank of Hooghly river in Kolkata (Express photo by Partha Paul) Idol Durga immersion at Baje Kadamtala Ghat on the bank of Hooghly river in Kolkata (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Shortly after the immersion, people exchanged sweets and greetings.

At Babughat, which witnesses the highest number of idol immersions in the state, devotees were seen queuing up since 11 am, with chants of ‘Asche bochor abar hobe’ (till next year) adding to the fervour.

Also Read | | In pictures: Glimpses of Dussehra preparations across India

According to sources in Kolkata Police, adequate security arrangements have been made on the thoroughfares and at the river ghats for peaceful observance of the idol-immersion ceremony.

Advertisement

The immersion of big-ticket Durga Puja idols of the city and adjoining districts would, however, take place on Saturday, following their participation in the state government-organised annual carnival at Red Road.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!